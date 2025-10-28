The Horse’s Mouth at Lynch’s Irish Pub with Todd Marshall, Naphat Bukum, Ben Hippeli and Erin Homan

Welcome to “The Horse’s Mouth” with Tom McManus, live from Lynch’s Irish Pub. Sponsored by All Dry Services of SE Jacksonville, The Horse’s Mouth is a unique talk show where Tom’s guests sidle up to his bar to discuss the intersection of sports, business, and life. On today’s show, Tom talks with Todd Marshall, Naphat Bukum, Ben Hippeli and Erin Homan

From studio three at buzz TV. It’s the Horse’s Mouth with Tom McManus. All right. Welcome to another edition of The Horse’s Mouth here at Lynch’s Irish Pub in Jacksonville Beach. A great place to be. We absolutely love it each and every Thursday. If you want to come out and enjoy the, uh, the taping of the show, come on out and, uh, we’ll welcome you with open arms, brought to our good friends at all dry services of Southeast Jacksonville. Todd Marshall is here. I just I can’t get rid of him. I love him being here, but he’s here. We’re going to talk with Todd. Of course we’re going to talk a little restauranteur. One of my favorite places here at the beach can talk a little. Coaching, uh, some corporate coaching. Executive coaching. We’re going to talk a little boat touring. That’s right. For all your, uh, excitement out there to get on a boat. And we’re going to talk to all our panel right now, so let’s get into it. Welcome, Todd. Marshall. Hey, Todd. How are you, buddy? Good to see you. I love it though I love it. You’re consistent and that’s what’s really key. It’s easy to show that it is. Make great people. You meet a ton of people. What people don’t realize is we have this show here and then back there. There’s a ton of networking and fun and meeting people. Always great to have you on the show. Thank you. All right. Let’s get into one of my favorite restaurants with Thai Bistro. Noom is here. Did I get that right? Hey, Noom, how are you? I see you all the time. My family’s in there all the time. We love Thai bistro. How long have you guys owned that restaurant? Ten years. Fifteen years? How do you keep it going? What’s the key to keeping a successful restaurant? Um, well, it’s such a special place because my late husband. Yes, he opened the restaurant. Yes he did. He wore his soul and his heart into every dish. And he built very song from the ground up. So, um, you know, after we lost him, you know, I had to keep it going because it’s it’s his passion. And I, you know, I love the restaurant, too. And, um, it’s been it’s been a fun and special place for our family and our team. You’ve done a great job. I remember when your husband passed and God bless him. But you’ve kept that restaurant rocking and we absolutely love it. You have a Thanksgiving menu coming up, uh, towards us. Tell us about it. That is one of our biggest, uh, tradition that I started, um, like, over ten years ago. Okay, so it’s the vegan Thanksgiving buffet. Okay, cool. Yeah. So it’s a lot of vegan food. So right now, like, you know, since it’s been, like, it’s going to be over twenty years doing it. It’s more than just a meal. It’s more like a community celebration and get together. Yeah. So make sure that, like, you reserve your spot. It’s going to be on November twenty seven from eleven to eight PM. Awesome that it’s going to be fantastic. Booty Thai Bistro in Jax beach. Check it out. Thanks. Good to be good to have you here. Alright. Ben is here. Did I get that right, Ben? Happily, happily. Good to see you, Ben. You’re into the, uh, coaching. Executive coaching? How? How’d you get into that? That business. You know what I realized throughout my career in in leadership and sales leadership, how needed it is for teams to be able to gel together, be productive together. If the team’s not connected, yeah, the productivity suffers. So you’ve got to get that first part of it, which is get the team to work together, feel comfortable embracing healthy conflict and getting into whatever they got to get to to be successful. Are we mostly sales and leadership or soils and leadership? There’s a huge connection between making a culture of profitability, right? Right. So if you’re if you need your company to be profitable, you’ve got to get your sales team to do the right things right, and to get your sales team to do the right things. Leadership has got to be aligned as well too. So those two go together. So leadership should they serve the employees and like helping them along the way with sales. And I’m only asking this because I worked at a couple different places along the way. I had one group that would like the principals be like, hey, I got this great deal for you, go work it. And then another place was competition. Like you’re competing against the principals, but don’t you think it’s better if they serve their people? Yeah. You know, really the whole team needs to serve the organization. Okay. Right. So what is our main goal? What are we trying to achieve as a team or an organization, and how can all of us bring value to that process? So you don’t want to have one side only serving the other. We got to be going the same direction to that common goal. Gotcha, gotcha. So you gotta have a certain personality to sell them. Like I’m the worst salesman. I’m like, you either like it or you don’t. You’re a great sale. Do you like it or not? You know. Okay, good. If you do, great. It’s okay. I’m on to my next one. If you don’t like it, you know what I mean. I’m just not that I don’t know what it is, but that having that that moxie. Maybe to be my brother, older brother sales all the way could sell anything. So I think you gotta have something inside you to be a salesperson. Don’t you agree? Yeah. Or do you think your training could bring that out? The training definitely brings it out, right? So first off this is the person wanted. So as a as a leader you can’t drag them across the finish line right. They’ve got to want to be there. And there are so many different styles to sell. So maybe your approach would work great for some customers. And they appreciate the fact that you’re being very direct, and they probably love working with you for that. They’re going to be some that might be intimidated by it, and they want someone with more empathy or a better listener, right. And that could be great for that as well. But listener, you are right. I’ve been married twenty six years. I’m a great listener, right? Yeah. Or maybe you’re really good at tuning out I don’t know. Yeah. Both. Both selective hearing. I call probably what it is. That’s great. Well, great to have you on the show, man. That’s cool. Absolutely. All right. Aaron Homan is here from Movement Mermaid Boat Tours in Jacksonville. Tell us about how you got into that. That’s interesting. Sure I mean second generation Jacksonville native there’s boundless opportunities for small businesses to find a niche market. Right. And so being a woman I was like I did some benchmarking and I’m like, where’s, where is that? That family element? You can find plenty of fifty five plus year old guys that will take you out and fill a cooler fishing all day. That’s right. Right. But you’re not gonna find a woman who will take you out on the boat and pour you a drink, offer you a charcuterie board, play with the kids. Bocce ball on the sandbar where you go. Have a date over there and change diapers and put them down to the nap. I told you these things. That’s full service. So? So when people say to you, hey, I’m like, no, but there’s a few other things. Let’s talk and do those things. So yeah. Where do you take the tours? Are we all in Jax with Saint Org out by Fernandina? Where where do you go? Anywhere. Anywhere in northeast Florida. So I’ll trail it everywhere. I’m a fuel surcharge. I’ve got, like, a, like a holiday parade in Saint Augustine. Oh, yeah. Yeah, yeah. Of course. Yeah. Down there. Yeah. And go to Steinhatchee every year. Oh, I’ve got a few, uh, captain friends out there, so I’ll show up couchsurf and then take out the other half of the crew that came down from Alabama. They didn’t plan to have twenty people, that sort of thing. Very cool. They’re serving people, man. You’re giving them a good time, and maybe you forget about life for a little bit. Absolutely. And that’s the whole point of being on the water, is you have that that experience where you can just experience another environment and be able to just kind of be a different version of yourself. And it’s a psychic Saint Johns River. That’s right. Yeah, exactly. Yeah. And that’s why it’s it’s so great to bring out kids on the boat is because they learn safety, awareness, self preparedness, being able to work through those contingency plans. Right. And that’s what life is about. I mean, there’s no guarantee we’re going to have it all figured out and executed perfectly. No doubt, no doubt. Well, you guys are all serving people, man. I mean, you are. You’re helping people. You’re helping people. You’re helping people forget about life and giving them great food. How do you keep a great restaurant? Like, I know the food’s got to be great, the service, but how do you make it consistent? Every time? And it’s got to be right. But how do you, as an owner make that happen? Well, um, the team’s very important. Okay. I killed my dog. Oh, yeah. I killed my team happy. And then I coached her with the health. And then, you know, because, like, the most important for success is consistency, Right, no doubt being consistent with what have you. That’s right up. I mean, they’re speaking your language. They are too. And the life lessons that you get from being out on the boat. I mean, that’s what coaching really is all about. It doesn’t have to be just that one thing at work. It’s really where can we learn and how do we develop better tomorrow? Yes. Process management from the inside out. Because you get out there with winds, tides, currents, those things. Right. Right. And like okay. But you have to rely on your skills and your experience to be able to get whatever results best for you as an individual, but most importantly for the team, right? Absolutely. It’s true on the water. It’s true in business. Anything like sports, we can produce the best food in the kitchen, right? But if you don’t have that customer service at home, if you don’t have your team on, know right how they’re going to treat you when you’re there, well, you guys are always just I get the same thing pretty much every time. And he’s always fantastic. Yellow curry if you want to know the yellow curry sapphire. Phenomenal. All right guys thanks so much for being here I really appreciate it. Keep up the great work. And you could catch all their profiles. They’re everything they’re doing how to Contact them. Go to their websites, just check it out. The daily news dot com website. You’ll see this conversation and so many others. We we just love having people on the show. But doing it since twenty eighteen, I think we’ve interviewed, I don’t know, fifteen thousand people along the way. We’re just going to keep it rocking because everybody has a story to tell and everybody is welcome at my bar. So until next time, y’all stay safe out there. Y’all be cool and we’ll see you right here on the blog. Cheers. Alright. My name is Todd Marshall and I own all dry. Services of Southeast Jacksonville. We serve all of Northeast Florida. Every day our business is doing the more mundane but yet sometimes catastrophic issues. These can be plumbing leaks. It can be sewage backups. A bathtub overflows, somebody leaves the sink running. So we have a twenty four over seven response. If you call us, you’re going to get a live person. And you try to get out there as quick as possible so that we can minimize the damage.

