The Horse’s Mouth at Lynch’s Irish Pub with Todd Marshall, Paul Frase, Mike Hollis, and Michael Derry

Welcome to “The Horse’s Mouth” with Tom McManus, live from Lynch’s Irish Pub. Sponsored by All Dry Services of SE Jacksonville, The Horse’s Mouth is a unique talk show where Tom’s guests sidle up to his bar to discuss the intersection of sports, business, and life. On today’s show, Tom talks with Todd Marshall with All Dry Services of SE Jacksonville, Paul Frase with Bella Builders Inc., Mike Hollis with Zealous Wellness, and Michael Derry with Revision Health Services.

The Daily News Network, Buzz Tv News, and DAILYBIZBRIEF highlight business professionals, nonprofits, veterans and community leaders on over 40 TV Segments including The Horse’s Mouth, Legacy of Leaders TV, Veterans Buzz TV, Finding Your Frequency, and Buzzworthy Businesses.

All Dry Services of SE Jacksonville is your trusted partner for fast, professional water damage restoration, mold remediation, and disaster recovery. Locally owned and operated, All Dry helps homeowners and businesses restore their properties quickly and safely—minimizing stress and maximizing peace of mind.

Backed by a nationwide network of restoration experts, All Dry combines advanced drying technology, EPA-approved cleaning solutions, and compassionate customer service to deliver results you can trust. From flood and storm damage to leaks, sewage, or mold, their certified technicians provide 24/7 emergency response and end-to-end service to make your home or business feel “All Dry” again.

While other restoration companies may rely on call centers or impersonal estimates, All Dry of SE Jacksonville offers direct, local support, transparent communication, and a satisfaction guarantee. Whether it’s water, mold, or odor removal, their mission is simple: restore what matters most—your comfort, safety, and peace of mind.

Ready to recover fast? Learn more or request emergency service at AllDryJax.com.

Transcription:

Welcome into another edition of the horse’s mouth here at Lynch’s Irish Pub in Jacksonville Beach, a great place to be. Always fun to sit at the bar here at Lynch’s, our show brought to you by all dry services of southeast Jacksonville. We’re going to get into a great talk here at the bar. Cup. My teammates are here. Talk a little business, we talk a little wellness, talk a little physical therapy, little construction. Todd Marshall is here, and we’re going to say hello to him. First from all dry services, let’s go here at the bar. Todd, how are you? My friend? Good to see you. Welcome back. How things going week to week with all dry everything,

good, good, except all that downtime between now and when I last saw you.

Yeah. Is it the waiting is the hardest part? Isn’t it true? Well, great to have you on the show. My friend, Paul phrase. Pauly, how are you fellow builders and the head rush podcast? Let’s start with construction. Man, how you doing on the home building? I know you’ve been doing that for a very long time, doing

well, I got back into it about four years ago from a how a house that I built 12 years ago, it got struck by lightning, and they wanted me to fix it. So we, we jumped back into the Bella builders.

Good, yeah, good. Great to have you on the show. We’re gonna get into the head rush as wellness, wellness with Mike Hollis, how are you buddy money? You’re looking money. Look at you. Nice and in fit trying to say Yonge man, tell us about zealous man. What you doing with that? Zealous wellness is a wellness platform that I’ve kind of created last year or so, and I’m huge, passionate about health and wellness and anti aging. I’m 53 I feel 53 I want to stay as young as possible, and I want help. I want to help others do the same.

I’m 55 I don’t know what I feel like, but little pain here and error, I don’t think you could ever get rid of all the pain, do you?

I don’t know. Man, I found four back surgery. My back feels amazing. Everything’s pain free. Well, my show, I got that

exactly.

Great to have you back. Buddy, Mike. Michael dairy is here as well from revision, health services. How are you? Michael, you’re all part of the wellness is what we’re talking about today. Man, you got a mobile business. You go to people’s homes or their offices, whatnot and whatever. Chiropractic, stretching, wellness, you keep them all in good health.

Yeah, yeah. I’m a physical therapist by nature. You know? I do manipulations or adjustments or whatever you want to call it.

Yeah. I love the chiropractic work. I truly believe in. Have for a long time. I know if you guys ever got into it, but I’ve been into it for a very long time. Makes sense, if your spine is in alignment, then your muscles around it should feel pretty darn good, right?

Yeah, it’s a part of wellness, and honestly, it’s been proven to be very safe, and so I’m all for it, yeah,

what’s the key to longevity? Michael, give us the secret sauce to live a long, healthy life. I don’t know.

I’m not 50s, yeah, you know, Zell this wealth is but you know, there’s a lot of evidence showing that mortality can be reduced by doing similar things in your life, such as lifting a weight or just staying mobile. We’re talking about everything from how many steps you’re getting in a day, how often are you doing resistance training, how often you’re doing mobility work. And if we’re looking at the healthiest parts of the world, what can we take from them and learn? So I do the physical aspect of that. So I’m looking at what joints need to be mobilized. Everybody has a bum something. But how do we address that? And to look at the 15,000 foot view of I want you to live the next 20 years as mobile, pain free as possible, absolutely. What do we need to do to do that?

I think my biggest issue is I don’t want to change. You know, I’m, I want to run. I run once a week. It kills me for three days, but I come back around. I feel good that one day and I’m running. I probably should be running, but I’m still doing, lifting, whatever, all that stuff, man, I just can’t change. I think you got to change over time, consistent, yeah, change with, you know, you can’t be squat. Just stop leg pressing like the real leg price with, you know, place on each side. I just

stopped, place on each side.

Yeah, absolutely. What’s interesting? What’s the Yeah, that’s after. That’s after. It that’s after. Paulie, tell us about the Head Rush podcast. Let’s talk about the mental wellness

of our lives. Well, I got into a lot of research about the head concussions, all the stuff that it’s Yeah, with the CTE, probably about 1012, years ago, I was involved with the first clinical trial of the biomarkers for CTE up at Watson University. Yep, got Chris dewinski Right? Chris dewinski, yeah, it. Got interested in that, and I really it’s the headrest podcast is about brain health and wellness and awareness about repeated head impacts and repeated blast exposures for veterans and so on so forth. So we just, we give a lot of information. We get a lot of information from Boston University. And, and now when ski and, yeah, Chris and Bob stern and those people up there. So it’s just about, it’s just about awareness and, yeah, and making the game safer.

It’s it healthy body, healthy mind, healthy soul, correct? We think, Doc,

healthy. It

sounds like the blue zone. We need it to get it. Yeah, the blue zone here, but we don’t like change, though, so

Well, the body changes over time. So yeah, right. Maybe I haven’t shit, yeah, but it’s true though. Like a healthy you work on the body. Can help your mind, help your soul, help everything,

physical health, right? Yeah, parts of health that we should focus on too.

I tell you what, like anytime. I don’t know if you’ve either stopped, but you have a bad day going. I like, I’m shutting it down. I’m going to gym, I’m going for a walk or run or whatever. I’m gonna go stretch, and we get away and do some me time, and then I come back and I feel great. Do you do that with your business? I mean, you’re running a business, man, what do you do for yourself

before seven, right? Yeah, you got to check out. You got to do something else. You have just taken a walk, I guess. I mean, they just got a park next to our house. You know, when I’m working for comb, sometimes I’ll just go over there. Well, I take so much of it, right? And, yeah, one hour long, no doubt, get away with that. Yeah? I mean, it changes everything for the rest of the day.

Yeah, any kind of exercise, I think, you know, those endorphins get going. And I don’t know the scientific, you know, Dad on that, but I know every time that I go to the gym or work out, I get thoughts, get ideas. It could be just conversations I’m gonna have later. They’re playing all inside my head. It’s crazy how that all comes to light. Where are you from? You Jag, fan. What’s your

problem? Raised in Illinois. I’ve been in jag for five years, yeah.

What part of Illinois? Peoria, Illinois. Yeah, that’s south. I’m from Chicago area. Yeah, yeah, I know where you from. Are from the farmland Canada, way down there, fields everywhere. There you go. Are you have you become a Jaguar fan? Yes, yes. Three. Watch the Jags. All right? Monday Night Football, fellas, do you remember Monday night? How many Monday nights did

you play? The first couple? Very first one was the Jets in Buffalo. I was we got you we got it was 38 to nothing by half.

Dial. So those are fun games.

That was when Jim Kelly and the boys went for four, yeah, four Super Bowls straight.

That’s right. That’s right. Nothing like Monday night, though. The only negative is it takes forever for kickoff to get I mean, it’s just like all day long. Can you take Right exactly? And you don’t want to be want to be too tired, you know, like, if you take too many naps, you’re like, Man, I’m kind of groggy for the game, you know, then you got to go find the equipment manager. Well, that’s another show back in the 80s, especially. I know what you guys would do with

the Jets. No, they were, they were testing us when I got Yeah, I bet they were ball.

Sure they were. How about you money? Mike, yeah, Monday Night Football. You got any favorite memories on any big tackles on kickoff? I remember us beating the Green Bay Packers. Mike Holmgren, that’s right. Red Farve, yeah, that was the first challenge. Yeah, that is pacelles first game playing, right? Because he had the knee injury and he shut down. Sean Jones, remember that? And we are all like, okay, he’s gonna be pretty good. I think

that yesterday, surprise on side kick that we got and we eventually went when it ended up winning

the game. Take us inside the mind of a kicker. When you look at cam little he’s missed a couple, like, 70 yarder. Everyone’s like, Oh, he’s the greatest. He’s on Twitter. He’s, you know, taking jabs me through all his stuff. He’s very good, but then misses a couple. What’s going through his mind, and how does he get that

back? Well, as a professional, you’re supposed to forget that kind of stuff. Obviously you want to know what you did wrong and correct it. But the worst thing you could do is try harder and and get too crazy with with too many different ideas, go back to the basics. Right? He’s made a lot of kicks. Go back to those kicks. And he was, he doing it again.

Is it like a, you know, how, like when you line up on a at a golf ball and you’re like, all right, I got to keep my right? You know, there’s 10 things that go through your mind before you actually swing the cloth. Is that, like, the same way you’re there

in the football? There’s a few? Yes, maybe, maybe some, maybe a couple. I think that the more, too many is too much, but that’s what practice is for. You think all you want during practice, get all your your mind straight. You get all your errors out. That the best way to do it is find a form, a technique that’s easy to repeat, and then just simplify it and do it

right. Keep that consistency right. Absolutely, absolutely, no doubt about it, when you came in here, money, did you? Did you shake a little because we’ve been in here anytime after a

game, seen this place? Yeah, do

you remember? Do you guys remember this? We we beat Denver, and it’s like 230 when we got to the stadium. And I called Desmond, who was running this place back. I said, Hey, Tess, we came to Lynch’s, and when we left, the sun came up. Do you remember that my mother even came? And she was, like, in her 80s. I was unbelievable. Yeah, right. No. US single guys, we came here. Let me, let me rephrase that, absolutely. Well, hopefully the team can pull it off on Monday night. That’s going to be a fun, fun time, all right, so as we wrap up, um. Um, any advice you give your younger self? You’re pretty Yonge, but, oh, maybe you can go back a little bit of time. What would you say to yourself 10 years ago that you were sitting here today?

Give yourself some grace, you know, like you’re allowed to make some mistakes. You’re allowed to try some things that don’t work. There’s not that much pressure. Just try out. And there’s what’s the worst that can happen live

life, right? That’s right. I like that attitude. That’s great. How

about you money? Hey, I’m a live life kind of person. You know me. That’s my everyday routine. I’m a beach bum, flip flops and shorts. My biggest thing is just take every day at a time. Each day comes at a time. That was the same way with my kicking, same kind of thing, every kick at a time.

Wally, I don’t want to be a Debbie Downer, but I would, I would not play football until my later years. Because, okay, the stuff I’ve learned about the myelin sheath and the protection of the brain not being developed until your mid your 1819, 2026,

okay. Oh,

so anyway, high school. Are you saying High School, and not even high school. I’m, how do you go to college? If you don’t play high school, no one’s gonna recruit you.

Paul, well, if you there’s so many things you can do with with agilities and bags. Remember the four conjure drills? Yeah, yeah, yeah.

Well, anyway, could be a kicker.

It’s this a huge cultural thing. I get it. And there’s, there’s a lot going on.

I miss the shoot drill every that the running back would pick a shoot. And then you just, they don’t do rational. I know they know they don’t hit it all on game day neighbors, but not, yeah,

well, it’s good. I love the practices that they’re taking a lot of the contact. I had a process. Yeah, I was at a practice for high school. Not one head to head collision. I was good. It was good to see absolutely all the foot drills, all the speed. It was great.

This is for a whole nother show, yeah. But I really believe this, not everybody is made to play tackle football, so quit trying to make your kids play it. If they just aren’t built for it. I got everybody’s built for it. I could go in this big fat

head, yes, yeah, little head next, wherever. No, they can’t. You know, you got to be careful with this.

Well, Mike knows of the the genetics of the BDNF, the brain derived neurotrophic factor, which is neuroplasticity. Some people are really good at it, and they can recover from concussion, right? Some people are low in that factor, right?

And there’s all types of great sports out there who don’t have to play football, all right? Real quick, John, you got a message to your younger self 10 years ago. Business life, whatever, I would

say, I must have had a lot of neuroplasticity based off also when they’re the coins, you’re still up and walking risks. Man, look up, your eyes up, and meet more people, you know. But I get older now, I just enjoy these relationships, that’s right. And I just remember how I overlooked so much at that age. So you’re just gunning right. Yeah, let’s go over the disc go on. So you

always should be able to meet people, because you never know who you’re gonna meet. And for the record, I call Mike money because he was money making kicks. So it just always

starts. You still have

it later. That’s right. Thanks fellas for being here. Michael, thank you. Appreciate you, my man. All right, that’ll do it for us this time around here on the horse’s mouth. Check out their profiles this conversation, 1000s of others. Go to the Daily News network.com, website, and you’ll see it all right there. So until next time, stay safe out there and be cool, man, and we’ll see you right here on the horse’s mouth.

