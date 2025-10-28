The Horse’s Mouth at Lynch’s Irish Pub with Todd Marshall, Roselyn Perez, Scott Revels and Max Sgouridis

Welcome to “The Horse’s Mouth” with Tom McManus, live from Lynch’s Irish Pub. Sponsored by All Dry Services of SE Jacksonville, The Horse’s Mouth is a unique talk show where Tom’s guests sidle up to his bar to discuss the intersection of sports, business, and life. On today’s show, Tom talks with Todd Marshall, Roselyn Perez, Scott Revels and Max Sgouridis

From studio three at buzz TV. It’s the Horse’s Mouth with Tom McManus. Hi. Welcome to the horse’s Mouth as we’re back at Lynch’s Irish Pub in Jacksonville Beach. Our favorite place to be, man. And we absolutely love being here. It’s brought to by our good friends at All Dry Services of Southeast Jacksonville. That means Todd Marshall’s here at the bar. He likes Yuengling. I can’t blame him. I do too, and it’s always great to have him on the show. We’re going to talk a little mentorship. We’re going to talk a little medical, a little logistics, wrap it all into one and have a great time right here at the bar. So let’s say hi to the panel Todd. We’ll start off first. Hey brother. How are you life treating you good. Yeah okay. So Jags and then what are you Browns or Bengals. Your Bengals. What do you got to go back and forth. Jags man someone right now I know when they lose. Do you feel any effects in calls. Or is it the same as far as what, you know, any kind of restoration you got going on? No, no. Business wise. No. Like people just losing their mind and tearing the place apart. Yeah, right. Yeah. Yeah, exactly. Yeah. Nothing like that. Yeah. No, it is rough. It can be rough, but that’s alright. We got a bye week and they’ll hopefully come back next week. Great to have you here on the show. Alright. Rosalind Perez is here from Insightful Essence talking about women’s empowerment and mentorship and coaching and all that. Tell us your background first and foremost. How’d you get into, uh, insightful. Well, I’ve been a licensed social worker for over fifteen years. Okay. And I work with multiple employers who used the military, and I love what I do. And I decided to start my entrepreneurial journey. Yeah. And in the middle of that process as well, I noticed that as an entrepreneur, we have our own particular struggles, no doubt, and there’s not that many support and help when it comes to facing those struggles. So that’s what led me to transform my business into helping women grow their business or success and their wealth will burn out. So I’m an entrepreneur. Well, we’re all pretty much entrepreneurs, I guess, but I am one as well. And, you know, you go the ups, the downs, the ebbs, the flows. What’s your foundation that you tell your your clients like, hey, it’s going to be okay because of of what you think the foundation is to maintain self awareness, on keeping focused on what’s really what matters. Because most of the time, whenever you’re in the middle of your entrepreneurial journey, we all start with the purpose and the golden with passion. And in the process, we get so caught up with all of the the strategy and it’s easy just to lose passion in that process. So that’s just like one of the few things that they can start building that foundation to continue, just to find motivation and passion to fuse that into their. That’s great. I’m smiling because, like, there are no entrepreneur support groups that I’ve ever come across. You know, where you can go talk to somebody about what’s going on. That’s great. Congrats and thanks for being here. All right, let’s talk a little medical. Scott Revels is here from Waymaker ventures, my will linebacker. I’m told the ward number fifty five. That’s cool. How long you been in the medical field? Man in the medical field for about fifteen years. Okay. How’d you start out of college? We selling or what were we doing? I mean, I became an entrepreneur twenty three. Really? So. All right, you know, the ups and downs of the successes and failures of businesses early ran to a friend that was in medical work with him for a couple years, got the lingo and then just had a passion to help these, uh, private practices help doctors with, uh, specifically, uh, different products and services. And. Okay. Fell into the laboratory space more of like a operations side or you mentioned lab space. So what do you. Yeah. So what our organization does is we sit in between clinics and laboratories and we do the service, the support, the sales, uh, everything in between. So we’re a first to market solution. Okay. So to help doctors find the right insurance or the certain labs for patients in their clinics. Okay. That’s challenging. It is. It is because it’s all that. I mean, it’s amazing. It is. And you got some of the the big box companies that, uh, you know, or one stop shops. And so it was like always like, say it’s like Walmart or Target or Central. You have to go there, but you may not always to just go there. Yeah. We took a bunch of boutique, high end laboratories and put them in a software solution to compete. Yeah. So yeah. So that’s great man. Keep up the good work. They need that. And you’re helping those people navigating through those channels, right? For sure. There’s nothing worse for a doctor to get a call from their patient. Yeah. Insurances are covered. No. Right. Yeah, yeah, yeah, we just went through a little bit of that. It’s everybody does right. You go through that kind of stuff and it can be challenging. But having you around if you could definitely help. That’s awesome brother. And we’re doing our best and you’re always a linebacker. Don’t ever forget it. All right. Max Scleritis is here. I get that right. Hi. You’re on my. Almost. Give it to me, please. Mac. Scleritis. Sorry. You are with, uh, Rasc transport and logistics. And that’s your own company. How long you been in the logistics, uh, industry? Uh, roughly thirteen years. Okay, cool. You, uh, focus on rail? Uh, no. What are you talking about? Company in Europe and Switzerland. Okay, precise. And then she’s ten years ago, um, wants to replicate what I had in Europe. Okay. Similar to the US here. Okay. Did you bring those companies logistics over here with you? That kind of thing? I wrote it for me. Okay. I think, you know, the the States has such a vast opportunity in networking, which is in Europe. Right? Or the States was perfect for that. Yeah, yeah. Minus five years ago. Right. With the the change shut down or whatever the heck was going on. Right. All that, that had to be tough to navigate through. Well I think, I think the, the logistics, sector is a sector that was not that that affected by the lockdown because, you know, it’s something you will always need, right? So I lost my glasses and I found my my figuring out a way to get that around the world. Wow. Other than that, you should. You know, there’s ups and downs. Oh, absolutely. I you know, it’s funny, we the thread here is we’re all entrepreneurs and we go through these and I, I don’t know if it’s your first gig or not. Well you’ve been thirty three years, so maybe not. It’s maybe been, you know, but every entrepreneur I’ve met, you know, that has been successful. They talk about, hey, that’s just one of my successes. You should see my list of the ones that didn’t didn’t work out. But that’s what makes entrepreneurs special because they keep forging ahead. Okay, that didn’t work out. Maybe I gotta pivot. Maybe I gotta move over here. Maybe I gotta do something a little bit different. And I’m gonna find a way, one way or the other. Yeah, yeah. I mean, in, in logistics, it’s it’s like an office down here. Alright. Yeah. Uh, that there’s so many things that can go wrong in logistics. I bet if you’re not creative. Yeah, and you gotta have great relationships, right? Which, like anything else, you gotta have great relationships so you can count on. Yeah. No doubt. All right. I love what Rose was saying, by the way, on that show, you almost get to a point where you can be self destructive, right? What? You talk about being changing and adapting. And if you get to a point where you’re stagnating a little bit and you lost that original passion you’ve been through there. Yeah. And and you start to just not be as excited about it, even though you might be going be very successful. But you’ve gotta find that passion and and recruit. Yeah. Most entrepreneurs that are successful end up loving what they’re doing. I think you know what I mean, because it’s the people that are truly successful that they hit that wall of like, what am I? What is this all this for? And what they see, right? There’s still some that has to be more. And that has a lot to do with that. Yeah, but you gotta have that inner fire though to have it right. Alright, let’s wrap up with this. That’s for we’re all entrepreneurs, we all got our own schedule. I’m a big believer in me time. I take me time all the time. My me time is either singing in a band or working out. So what’s your me time? Max, we’ll start with you. How do you decompress and take care of yourself? Soccer. Soccer? Do you still play soccer? Okay, I do still play on the. There’s a league called the NFL. Okay. And do you play up here at Fletcher? I see a bunch of guys playing up in Fletcher at the racetrack. Okay. Racetrack. Cool. Yeah, yeah. And, uh, I have to say, you know, that that keeps you in shape. And every year it gets harder. Yeah, yeah, everyone knows it. Oh, yeah. Yeah. You gotta keep it moving, though. You gotta keep it moving. Are we still on? That’s great. Good for you. How about you? What do you. What do you do? Yeah, I have two major ones. Uh, one is my faith, my nice shrimp. You know, everything that I do. No doubt. Amen to that. I mean, I have to have that time. Yeah. And then number two, I got into distance running. Yeah. And just learning to overcome the as linebackers. We were built for this. No, not at all. And, uh, it’s been interesting and and new for me, but it’s an outlet that, uh, that fits so many areas of my life to just overcome and just the energy outlet. Right? Yeah. To be able to it’s mental toughness too. Like you got to forge ahead. You do get tired. You don’t want to run, but then you you don’t make sure you’re on. And yeah, the last two miles I thought my legs were lead. I felt like I could move. Yeah, right. I got my coach in my ear just yelling just keep moving you. I’m like, shut up, I can’t do it. Yeah, well good for you that you can do long distance running because eventually it becomes long distance walking. And I’m, I’m like morphed in to that rose. What do you say you like. What do you call you Rose. Is that okay, Rose? Alright, alright. How about you. What do you do for your. I do many things. The main two I meditate to center myself and I love spending time with family. Whenever I’m with family, like nothing else exists. You don’t think about anything else? Yeah. That’s great, That’s great. How about you tie us up? Well, I’ll tell you, I can’t. That is pretty lofty. These two down here with the running and the soldering. Yeah, but I will say I do not as much as I should anymore. But I do want to go out on the boat and just. You get out. You were on a river, Saint John’s. And if you just get out there at sunset. Right? And so wherever there’s quiet, you know, I turn the stereo on, you know, you’re not having too many libations. You’re just enjoying the moment. Yeah. That that’s that’s something I’d love to do. I need to do more of it, no doubt. You gotta take. You gotta take me time, man. There’s no doubt about it. I tell you what also gives me peace. Grocery shopping, grocery shop. All I think about is my list. I don’t think about anything else. I’m saying hi to the guy behind the counter. You know this person? Get my stuff. It’s great. They got the music going. I’m listening to the music. Yeah. Are you the Scott? Yeah. Yeah. Well. Not public. Sure. I’m like, hey, how’s it going, guys? Oh, I’m hunting bongos and doing all kinds of stuff. It’s great. I don’t think about anything else, but what I got to do in that store that brings me nice and calm happiness. I love my husband to have that trait. Thanks guys for being here. Really appreciate it. All right. That’ll do it for us this time around. Make sure you check out all their great profiles. You see everything they’re doing and how to contact them and get involved in whatever they’re doing. And, uh, you can also see this conversation and thousands and thousands of others just go to the Daily News Network dot com website. Until next time. Y’all stay safe out there. And y’all be cool, man. We’ll see you right here on the horse’s mouth. Cheers. 