The Horse’s Mouth at Lynch’s Irish Pub with Todd Marshall, Tony Davis, Emily Conyers and Matt Hirthe

Welcome to “The Horse’s Mouth” with Tom McManus, live from Lynch’s Irish Pub. Sponsored by All Dry Services of SE Jacksonville, The Horse’s Mouth is a unique talk show where Tom’s guests sidle up to his bar to discuss the intersection of sports, business, and life. On today’s show, Tom talks with Todd Marshall, Tony Davis, Emily Conyers and Matt Hirthe

The Daily News Network, Buzz Tv News, and DAILYBIZBRIEF highlight business professionals, nonprofits, veterans and community leaders on over 40 TV Segments including The Horse’s Mouth, Legacy of Leaders TV, Veterans Buzz TV, Finding Your Frequency, and Buzzworthy Businesses.

All Dry Services of SE Jacksonville is your trusted partner for fast, professional water damage restoration, mold remediation, and disaster recovery. Locally owned and operated, All Dry helps homeowners and businesses restore their properties quickly and safely—minimizing stress and maximizing peace of mind.

Backed by a nationwide network of restoration experts, All Dry combines advanced drying technology, EPA-approved cleaning solutions, and compassionate customer service to deliver results you can trust. From flood and storm damage to leaks, sewage, or mold, their certified technicians provide 24/7 emergency response and end-to-end service to make your home or business feel “All Dry” again.

While other restoration companies may rely on call centers or impersonal estimates, All Dry of SE Jacksonville offers direct, local support, transparent communication, and a satisfaction guarantee. Whether it’s water, mold, or odor removal, their mission is simple: restore what matters most—your comfort, safety, and peace of mind.

Ready to recover fast? Learn more or request emergency service at AllDryJax.com.

From studio three at buzz TV. It’s the Horse’s Mouth with Tom McManus. Hi. Welcome to another edition of The Horse’s Mouth here at Lynch’s Irish Pub in Jacksonville Beach, and brought to our good friends at All Dry Services of Southeast Jacksonville. Great to be here behind the bar at Lynch’s. I highly recommend you check them out. Weather during the week or throughout the weekend as they have great food, great specials, and great entertainment this time around. Todd Marshall is here once again. He he just loves hanging out at the bar. I can’t say no to him from all dry services. Of course we’re going to talk a little leadership development, little nutrition and a little contracted. So let’s get into it with the panel. Todd’s up first. What’s up my man Norm. Hey, Norm, how are you? It’s good to see you. I am a fixture here. Do you have any, uh, words of wisdom for the group as we start us off? Oh, keep your eyes on the road and your hands upon the wheel. That’s right. Yeah. Absolutely. No matter what you’re doing. And go to Lynch’s. Always great to have you back, man. No doubt about it. Tony Davis is back from Crestcom leadership development to sign a new client. I know you can’t speak on it, but that’s gotta make you feel pretty darn good. Yeah, the more impact I can make with companies here in Northeast Florida. No doubt. There we are. How does the process work when they come in like you just signed them? How does what’s the next steps and how you get them going into your your program and such? Well, our approach of using elements unique. So the next step is us success. Kick all the sheet. Okay. Fire their first session and we really set the stage for success. Check them out. Cuz she said barriers like if you come into play because they do not go into any leadership development with open minds. Yeah. You’re not going to do. That’s right. You gotta come in and look at firsthand and you want to look for that. Yeah. No doubt every day we get better, we get worse. You never stay the same. Yeah, that’s a quote from Bosch. No, it’s true. And it’s about your mindset. Yeah. Especially when you’re launching something or you’re trying to grow a business or whatnot. Right. Or a team. I think communication in the beginning is everything. Like just communicate from the get go, what you expect, what you’re going to get in return. And here we go. Let’s rock and roll and have a good time. Well, here’s the thing. You used to still trees in the workplace. Yeah. Because you don’t have to manage people if you. We praise you for that. Right? That’s right. We used to be no doubt. And it’s all about influence. Yep. Absolutely. We’re great to have you on the show, my man. Absolutely. Even though you’re a chief fan, that Monday night beat down, huh? Yeah. No, it’s not a beat down. Hey. Woke us up. They woke up the Giants. Look out! All right, Emily Conyers is here from New Sparkle Nutrition. How are you, Emily? Welcome to the show. Tell us about new sparkle and what you’re doing in the nutrition world. I so I actually just left my full time job to focus on Okay. What was that job? What field were you in? Work. Okay, cool. Yeah. Good. But I decided I wanted to focus more on my approach to pain. Absolutely. Yeah. Really? Yep. Um, and I focus on chronic kidney disease. I actually just got certified, like, a specialist in. Okay. Interesting. And then I also work with weight management, whether that’s weight loss or weight gain. Okay. Which is big right now. You know, I mean, everyone’s like either lose weight or like, you know, especially with all the drugs out there. They’re all types of stuff. Awesome. Yeah. Yeah. And you gotta you gotta be. You gotta manage that, though. You can’t just take it and, like, do whatever. You gotta manage what you’re going to don’t otherwise have a lot of adverse side effects. Yeah. So what are you, nutritionist? What’s your what’s your like title? Yeah, I’m a registered dietitian a dietitian. Okay. So every dietitian is a nutritionist, but not every nutrition is a registered. Okay. Fair enough. So this may or may not be true today. And this may be I don’t think I made it up, but it happened a long time ago. And we had a nutritionist with the Jaguars. And she would come in and give us just tips and whatnot. And she told us late at night, the best thing you can eat is, uh, cereal because it was a complex carbs. I don’t know what it was. And we’re like, really? Like, you just opened up a Pandora’s box because I’m getting every cereal. I love cereal, I go home and eat cereal every night. It’s good. Right? Well, we were all playing football. So maybe you know that that energy. Okay, because you’re burning it off. Well, and especially it’s like, okay, so don’t eat a bunch of cereal out there if you’re not playing professional football, right. Like come on. Okay. So let let let me ask you this. As far as nutrition. It’s all about balance. You can have your cake and eat it too. You just can’t have all the cake, right? I mean, you could have a little bit of everything, but it’s hard to get people to find that balance. Why do you think that is? Yeah. I mean, I have a soft spot for people, right? Everyone knows you were asking exercise, all that. Are we lazy? Well, not not we, but you know, you know. Well, I’m. I’m getting into real life. Um, you know, stress ocean. Yeah. All the demands I. Yeah, is right. It it is. Yeah. You’re stressing and all these other things. Yeah. So it may not be the tough thing on the priority list to worry about. Yeah, my my worst habit is I’ll eat chocolate before I go to bed. I just I don’t know why. Why, why not eat it earlier. Just enjoy it. But no, like, right before I go to bed, throw a cookie in. Do you stress eat when you washing the Jags playing. No no no I don’t. Well that’s on them. It ain’t on me. Oh maybe I need some magnesium in my diet. Well actually yeah. No glycinate. Right, right. Magnesium glycinate or something it’s called. Yeah. Like unintentionally. Alright, give me your cell. I’m gonna try some magnesium instead of chocolate. See if that helps me out. Yeah. Alright. Thanks for being here, Matt. Earthy. How are you, bud? Uh, Jack’s power pro corporation. Is that your company? And you’re a contractor in the electrical field, is that right? That’s correct. How long you been doing that for, man? So I’ve been electrician for just about sixty years our company. That stuff scares me for the way I’m not scared of a lot of things, alligator sharks, things like that. But electricity. I blow up my house, I blow it up, I blow it up. It is a very rewarding industry for us. You know, we we get so many calls. Individuals also power. Sure. Being at work or is something that we’re paying. Absolutely. So it’s a very rewarding. And somewhere you know we go into a specific situation and they have white flight and they go in there and we improve their body. Okay. So we’re out of service in. Yeah. No, we do both. You do both. We primarily solely focus custom okay. Smooth builds some spec. Yep. Commercial narrow down so specifically like retail space restaurants. Yeah absolutely. And then we also do service and the service side we really focus on like the new technology like your so-called things? EV chargers surge protection, which Florida is located, is one of the largest states for lightning strikes. Surge protection. Jack? Yeah, absolutely. Oh, wow. Have you always had that passion for electricity? I mean, sixteen years, that’s like I’m going to go into electricity. I would say I didn’t know passion until later. Yeah. So early on. Yeah, I started I sure I love working with my hands. I love feet, I guess. Yeah, working with my hands. Introduction. Just like we’re building things that create. So the same thing that can really offer my grandfather. And then moving through my adult years, I started working actually with my best friend Vincent. Okay. Started friendship. Said this isn’t a relationship show. But you said at the time. Is everything okay or what’s going on now? That’s for another show. That’s for another show. You do impressions? No doubt. Family. Friends? No doubt. Yes, absolutely. Oh, I’m struck by lightning. And it’s like fried. Wow. No kidding. Yeah. Wow. I wasn’t even the guy they bought me. Because you are. You guys are all. I know you’re kind of a Jag fan, but you. Well, you are JAG fan, but you’re also Cincinnati fan, right? Also a corporate refugee for Florida Blue. So I’ve got that to go. And there’s life on the other side, I will tell you. You’re a Packer fan, too? Yeah. So is she. And you’re a chief fan. Two Packers, two Packers. Chiefs. Bengals. It’s interesting. And Jags and jazz. Yeah yeah yeah well not really. You’re just you’re at the bar, but whatever you pack your pants are fantastic. I always say, Jacksonville’s like green Bay without the championships. Really close to the community. But you gotta win some titles. Don’t doubt about it. Alright guys, thanks for being here. Best of luck. Keep up the good work. Alright, that’ll do it for us this time around. Make sure you check out their profiles. You’ll see this conversation and so many others at the Daily News Network. Com website. You can catch it all right there. Until next time y’all stay safe. Y’all be cool. And we’ll see you right here on the horse’s mouth. Cheers. My name is Todd Marshall, and I own all dry. Services of southeast Jacksonville. We serve all of northeast Florida. Every day our business is doing the more mundane but yet sometimes catastrophic issues. These can be plumbing leaks. It can be sewage backups. A bathtub overflows, somebody leaves the sink running. So we have a twenty four over seven response. If you call us, you’re going to get a live person. And you try to get out there as quick as possible so that we can minimize the damage.

View original post: The Horse’s Mouth at Lynch’s Irish Pub with Todd Marshall, Tony Davis, Emily Conyers and Matt Hirthe on Daily News Network.

This post was originally published on Daily News Network.