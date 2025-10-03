The Horse’s Mouth at Lynch’s Irish Pub with Tony Davis

Welcome to “The Horse’s Mouth” with Tom McManus, live from Lynch’s Irish Pub. Sponsored by All Dry Services of SE Jacksonville, The Horse’s Mouth is a unique talk show where Tom’s guests sidle up to his bar to discuss the intersection of sports, business, and life. On today’s show, Tom talks with Tony Davis.

Tom McManus

I welcome you to The Horse’s Mouth here at Lynch’s Irish Pub in Jacksonville Beach — much love to our good friends at All Dry Services of Southeast Jacksonville. Great to have them on board. We appreciate all their support.

We’ve got a little one-on-one time here at the bar, which I always love — up close and personal. Tony Davis is my guest. He’s a return guest, he’s an entrepreneur, he’s got a new thing happening, and we’re going to talk all about leadership — which I love. So let’s get into it with Tony Davis.

Tony Davis

Hey Tom.

Tom McManus

Yeah, it’s been a few years.

Tony Davis

And it has been great.

Tom McManus

We had a couple of companies we started, built, sold. You guys…

Tony Davis

Well, thank you very much.

Tom McManus

It’s not easy being an entrepreneur.

Tony Davis

It’s not. You’ve got to have resilience. You’ve got to have mental agility, emotional intelligence, for sure.

Tom McManus

Know how to pivot if you have to.

Tony Davis

Absolutely.

Tom McManus

Emotionally strong.

Tony Davis

For sure.

Tom McManus

A lot goes into it. People think, “Oh yeah…” But how many successful entrepreneurs have you talked to that said, “Yeah, but you should’ve seen my losses”? You know, there are always ideas that don’t work out — but those that do…

Tony Davis

A lot of grit. Most entrepreneurs have a nice hard exterior… but inside, they’re a mess. No doubt. And that’s where my new franchise comes in.

Tom McManus

Yeah — tell us what it is. CrestCom Leadership?

Tony Davis

CrestCom Leadership Development.

Tom McManus

Development — okay, great.

Tony Davis

So I work with companies here in Northeast Florida, across all industries, all shapes and sizes — and I help transform their management teams into more effective leaders.

Tom McManus

Okay, how do you do that? What’s the foundation of the process?

Tony Davis

Well, the great thing about it is — our approach to leadership development is unique. We define success by changing behavior. Because if we don’t change behavior, there’s no leadership. Right? It’s just an exercise in futility.

So everything we do is focused on changing behavior. And at the core of how we do it… is accountability.

Tony Davis

Because Tom, how many times have you or anybody gone to training and the owner says, “Okay, I expect you to be a better manager when you get back”? And then what happens when you get back?

Tom McManus

Nothing.

Tony Davis

Nothing! Right? So our programs are unique. It’s a 12-month development program — just four hours a month. During that time, I train them on two, two-hour modules on two different leadership skills. And then we have monthly accountability meetings in between, where we talk about takeaways and how we’re applying those lessons at work.

Tom McManus

Yeah. The best leaders I’ve had — consistent, honest.

Tony Davis

Honest.

Tom McManus

Fair.

Tony Davis

Absolutely.

Tom McManus

Other than that, you can be hard. You can be anything in between. But I need those things out of a leader if I’m going to follow them. Is that fair?

Tony Davis

That’s absolutely right. And here’s the thing, Tom — leadership starts with self.

Tom McManus

Totally.

Tony Davis

If you can’t lead yourself…

Tom McManus

…how are you going to lead others?

Tony Davis

Exactly. And I tell the people I train and develop: leadership skills transcend the four walls of the workplace. It makes us better husbands, wives, fathers, mothers, citizens, and soldiers. Because whether we manage people or not, we’re all leaders. It’s all about mindset — how we view ourselves.

If I have problems holding myself accountable, I’ll struggle being accountable to others — and I won’t know how to hold them accountable either.

Tom McManus

And that applies to business life, home life — whether you’re the father of a family or a team leader.

Tony Davis

Exactly. And when you put it in terms of a team, everybody should be able to hold everybody accountable.

Tom McManus

So Tony, how do people not have that? Like — it’s ingrained in me. It’s ingrained in you. Right? Did they not learn it? Was it never instilled?

Tony Davis

It’s the difference between having a growth mindset versus a fixed mindset.

You’d be surprised how many business owners I call here in Jacksonville and they say on the phone, “Nah, we’re good.”

Tom McManus

Right?

Tony Davis

Yeah — what does that even mean? You don’t need leadership development for your people? Or for yourself?

“No, we’ve got everything under control.”

That’s a fixed mindset. And it doesn’t matter who you are or what you do — we all need a growth mindset, because nobody corners the market on leadership.

Tom McManus

No.

Tony Davis

We can all be better.

Tom McManus

Without a doubt. You’ve got to be open-minded. You stall otherwise. Like, “I’ve never done it that way, and I never will…” — that’s a problem.

Tony Davis

Yeah. And you ask some of the most prominent leaders in the world what makes them great, and they’ll tell you: “I’m always learning. I’m always curious. I’m always trying to be better.”

Here’s a quote I love: “Every day, we get better or we get worse — we never stay the same.”

Tom McManus

Yeah.

Tony Davis

And that’s a choice. A choice we make.

Tom McManus

I’ll give you one if I may — I interviewed Dick Vermeil at the Super Bowl.

Tony Davis

Ex-Chiefs — yep.

Tom McManus

He had this leadership framework — “7 Steps to Great Leadership.” I don’t remember 2 through 7, but number one was this: Let them know you care about them.

Tony Davis

Absolutely.

Tom McManus

And if you show that — I don’t care if it’s sports or business — if they know you care about them, you’re not just the boss, not just some leader, but someone who wants them to succeed… you can lead anybody.

Tony Davis

Absolutely.

Tom McManus

Think about your family.

Tony Davis

You care about them.

Tom McManus

My girls know their dad loves them. I’ll do anything for them. They know. It’s got to be that way.

Tony Davis

Look at the best coaches in the NFL — they care. They show that they care about the person.

Andy Reid. Dick Vermeil. Tony Dungy.

Tom McManus

Liam Cohen here locally — I think he’s showing that.

Tony Davis

Exactly. And that’s the difference between a manager and a leader.

Managers get people to do what they need by any means necessary. Leaders — people want to do the work for them, because they’re seen as an asset, not a pawn. And because they care.

Tom McManus

Message to leaders: Don’t be an act.

Tony Davis

Exactly.

Tom McManus

Don’t put on a show. Be who you are every day — and if it’s good, people will follow.

Tony Davis

You’re exactly right. Be real. And you know what — it’s okay to be vulnerable. Your humility precedes trust.

Tom McManus

That’s right.

Tony Davis

And when you have the trust of your people — they’ll go through battles for you.

Tom McManus

No doubt. That’s great.

Tony, great to have you back, man. Keep up the great work.

Tony Davis

Appreciate it.

Tom McManus

Where can people find you?

Tony Davis

They can find me at crestcom.com. And on LinkedIn. I’m active there too.

Tom McManus

You’re on the profile too — we’ll link you up, man. Great to have you.

Tony Davis

Thank you.

Tom McManus

Appreciate your work. That’ll do it for us this time around.

Make sure you check out Tony’s profile. This conversation — and I know, years and years of conversations at the bar — it’s the best. I tell you, I absolutely love it.

You’ll see it right there at DailyNewsNetwork.com.

Till next time

