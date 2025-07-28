The Horse’s Mouth: Be Teal with Gawain Bracy II of Creative AI

“The Horse’s Mouth with”The Horse’s Mouth with Chris Budihas is a unique talk show offering opinions and facts that come straight from the source. No gossip, no hearsay, no agendas; just topics straight from the Horse’s Mouth! His guests include top of the line, high profile figures in sports, news, entertainment, business and leaders in the community. He will tackle the hard subjects in society over a beer and laughs. Today our hosts, Chris Budihas spoke with Gawain Bracy II, Major Harding, and Sean Breuer.

Gawain Bracy II

Founder at Creative AI

Website Address: https://creativeplatform.xyz



Short company description:

Building innovative AI devices and software to support everyone.

How do you define success?

Success is building something meaningful, seeing it thrive, and knowing you made a difference.

It’s not only about the bottom line but also, impact and legacy.

What lessons from sports have you applied to your personal life and career?

To not stop playing the game will all my might, no matter how the score looks.

What strategies do you use to improve your performance?

I constantly refine my approach, focusing on collaboration and staying ahead of the curve in technology. Seeking feedback and adapting to new information is key. Continuous learning and innovation are essential.

Can You Discuss a Time When You Had to Work with a Team to Achieve a Goal?

Developing the an AI platform tool required a multi-dicinplinary team. We needed to integrate various AI algorithims with intuitive user interfaces. Different team members had expertise in music theory, AI coding, and user experience design. We held daily stand-up meetings, shared progress reports, and actively addressed roadblocks. This collaborative approach ensured the final product was both technically sound and user-friendly.

The Daily News Network, Buzz Tv News, and DAILYBIZBRIEF highlight business professionals, nonprofits, veterans and community leaders on over 40 TV Segments including The Horse’s Mouth, Legacy of Leaders TV, Veterans Buzz TV, Finding Your Frequency, and Buzzworthy Businesses.

