The Horse’s Mouth: Be Teal with Leona Douglass of Empowering Wellness

“The Horse’s Mouth with Chris Budihas is a unique talk show offering opinions and facts that come straight from the source. No gossip, no hearsay, no agendas; just topics straight from the Horse’s Mouth! His guests include top of the line, high profile figures in sports, news, entertainment, business and leaders in the community. He will tackle the hard subjects in society over a beer and laughs. Today our hosts, Cjros Budihas spoke with Leona Douglass.

Leona Douglass

CEO/Owner Operator of Empowering Wellness. I am a Shaman Energy Healer, body worker, and Spiritual Life Coach! at Empowering Wellness

Website Address: https://empoweringwellness.me/welcome



Short company description:

Hi, I’m Leona Douglass, founder of Empowering Wellness. I help men and women heal physically, emotionally, and spiritually through a unique blend of massage therapy, energy healing, and spiritual coaching. I guide clients in releasing trauma, clearing energetic blocks, and stepping into their most empowered, authentic selves. This November, I’m hosting a Women’s transformational retreat in New Smyrna Beach to help people reconnect with their purpose and embody their power through the elements! You can learn more at www.EmpoweringWellness.me.

How do you define success?

For me, success is about alignment and impact. It’s not just about reaching a goal — it’s about living and working in a way that feels true to my soul’s purpose. In my career as a Spiritual Life Coach, success means helping my clients release what no longer serves them, find clarity in their next steps, and feel energetically lighter and more empowered to live as their highest selves.

On a personal level, success is also about community and connection: surrounding myself with people who match my energy, inspire me to grow, and walk this path alongside me. It’s about co-creating a ripple effect of healing, love, and expansion that reaches far beyond what I can do alone. When I see the people I’ve worked with thriving, aligned, and sharing their gifts with the world — that’s success to me.

What lessons from sports have you applied to your personal life and career?

Ballroom Dancing has taught me profound lessons about leadership, partnership, and energetic alignment that I’ve carried into my personal life and my career as a Spiritual Life Coach. In dance, you must learn when to lead and when to follow — it’s a delicate balance of trusting yourself and trusting your partner. This translates directly into my work: sometimes I need to take the lead and guide my clients through transformational shifts; other times, I have to step back and meet them exactly where they are, allowing their rhythm to guide the session. Dance also taught me the importance of matching energy and finding alignment — in the ballroom, you can’t force a connection with a partner whose timing or energy doesn’t resonate with yours. The same goes for my clients: success comes when I attract and work with people who are in sync with my energy, open to co-creating growth, and ready to move in harmony with me. By staying attuned to these lessons, I’ve built a practice rooted in trust, flow, and authentic connection.

What strategies do you use to improve your performance?

I focus on mindfulness and nurturing the mind-body connection to keep my performance aligned and sustainable. Daily meditation, breathwork, and energy clearing help me stay present and grounded, while prioritizing my overall wellness — through movement, rest, and nourishing practices — ensures I can show up fully for my clients and community. When my mind, body, and spirit are in harmony, my performance naturally improves and flows with ease.

Can You Discuss a Time When You Had to Work with a Team to Achieve a Goal?

Currently, I’m working with a team to bring my Empowering Elemental Alchemy Retreat to life this fall, November 12–16, in New Smyrna Beach. It’s truly a collaborative effort with many moving parts. I’m coordinating closely with my co-facilitator to design the retreat flow and experiences for our guests, while also partnering with a specialty practitioner who’s offering one-on-one sessions and leading a sound bath for everyone to enjoy. Behind the scenes, I’m working with my marketing support and assistant to make sure our messaging reaches the right people, that our landing page clearly communicates all the details, and that follow-up emails nurture and support our participants from interest to registration. It takes clear communication, trust, and shared intention to create a retreat that’s truly magical and transformative — and I’m so grateful to be doing it with a team that shares my vision and dedication.

