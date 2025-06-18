Welcome to “The Horse’s Mouth” with Chris Budihas. Sponsored by All Dry Services of SE Jacksonville, The Horse’s Mouth is a unique talk show where amazing guests sidle up to his bar to discuss the intersection of sports, business, and life. Today, Chris talks with with Tom McManus, Major Harding, and Coach Dave Campo.

View original post: The Horses Mouth: Sunny Side Up Edition with Major Harding, Tom McManus, Coach Campo and Chris Budihas on Daily News Network.

This post was originally published on Daily News Network.