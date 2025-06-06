Welcome to “The Horse’s Mouth, Sunny-Side Up Edition” with Chris Budihas. Sponsored by All Dry Services of SE Jacksonville, The Horse’s Mouth is a unique talk show where Tom’s guests sidle up to his bar to discuss the intersection of sports, business, and life. Today, Chris talks with Tom McManus, Spinner Howland, and Major Harding.

View original post: The Horses Mouth, “Sunny-Side Up” Edition with Tom McManus, Spinner Howland, and Major Harding on Daily News Network.

This post was originally published on Daily News Network.