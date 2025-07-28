The Horse’s Mouth with Darya Tyshlek of StratCraft

“The Horse’s Mouth with Chris Budihas is a unique talk show offering opinions and facts that come straight from the source. No gossip, no hearsay, no agendas; just topics straight from the Horse’s Mouth! His guests include top of the line, high profile figures in sports, news, entertainment, business and leaders in the community. He will tackle the hard subjects in society over a beer and laughs. Today our hosts, Chris Budihas spoke with Darya Tyshlek, Jason Engelhardt, and Major Harding.

Darya Tyshlek

President, Chief Strategy Officer at StratCraft

Website Address: https://www.strat-craft.com



Short company description:

StratCraft helps technology companies make revenue from new research and IP by developing commercialization strategies that are rooted in an understanding of the problems and needs of their customers and are aligned with the long term strategy and vision of the company. We are part of a coalition of Jacksonville technology businesses launching the new DisruptIT conference – on August 27th, 2025.

How do you define success?

Success is one of the results of a continuous commitment to a vision and the hard work, smart work, tenacity and faith that you put towards that vision.

What lessons from sports have you applied to your personal life and career?

Discipline, teamwork, and visualization.

What strategies do you use to improve your performance?

Setting the right goal is very important. If you set the wrong goal or work without a goal you’re working aimlessly. The right goals take into consideration ambitious vision, realistic circumstances, strengths and weaknesses.

Can You Discuss a Time When You Had to Work with a Team to Achieve a Goal?

The DisruptIt conference being launched in Jacksonville this year is an amazing example of teamwork and mission driven leadership. I am working with multiple executives – Summer Vyne, Jason Englehard, Matthew Chang, Alan Worley, Pete Cochrane – to unite our joint vision and create one incredible event. Working together requires open communication and alignment on vision, but also a lot of trust in each other as each person and their team has a lot on their plate and must be able to accomplish much independently.

View original post: The Horse’s Mouth with Darya Tyshlek of StratCraft on Daily News Network.

This post was originally published on Daily News Network.