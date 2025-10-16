The Horse’s Mouth with Devin Albert

“The Horses Mouth: Game Face” is a unique talk show offering opinions and facts that come straight from the source. Join Tom and his guests on “Game Face” as they talk about sports, news, entertainment, business and leaders in the community. Today our host, Tom McManus with Devin Albert, J.D..

Devin Albert, J.D.

Founder at SETE Tax Strategists

Website Address: Https://FreeMyProfits.com



Short company description:

I founded a tax consulting firm to help small businesses get the same tax loopholes of the 1%. I help clients big and small to keep as much money as possible all while legally and safely protecting their businesses. Bringing more money and investment back into our local communities.

How do you define success?

I define success as the quantity/quality of how much I can help others and the bigger tax savings I can find for people the better.

What lessons from sports have you applied to your personal life and career?

So many! As a former student athlete myself, I love the lessons of “never quitting when times get tough” “staying disciplined” “practicing how you play” and giving it your all!

What strategies do you use to improve your performance?

Always practicing, never quitting, and staying true to my passions and values gives me endless energy.

Can You Discuss a Time When You Had to Work with a Team to Achieve a Goal?

I constantly have to work with teams of professionals from what I do. I recently helped a local client in the area save over a million dollars in taxes working with their CPA in charge of filing their taxes, the business broker, and lawyers to ensure the deal went through and by working with everyone together was able to get the deal done and save the seller a bunch of money in taxes.

