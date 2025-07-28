“The Horse’s Mouth with Chris Budihas is a unique talk show offering opinions and facts that come straight from the source. No gossip, no hearsay, no agendas; just topics straight from the Horse’s Mouth! His guests include top of the line, high profile figures in sports, news, entertainment, business and leaders in the community. He will tackle the hard subjects in society over a beer and laughs. Today our hosts, Cjros Budihas spoke with Darya Tyshlek, Jason Engelhardt, and Major Harding.

Jason Engelhardt

Founder at Silicon Beach

Website Address: silicon-beach.ai



Short company description:

Dasha Tyshlek and I would like to promote Jax TechFest, Jax Venture Competition and DisruptHealth, all taking place at the Osbourne Auditorium on August 27th.

What is the biggest marketing challenge that you will face in the upcoming year?

The biggest challenge facing xZactly.ai in the coming year is balancing rapid growth with maintaining the personalized, high-impact support we provide to our clients. As we continue to scale and take on more innovative companies, is critical.

What are your top selling services or products that your company offers?

xZactly.ai’s top-selling services include fractional C-suite roles, where we take on leadership responsibilities to execute go-to-market strategies, fundraising support to secure critical capital, and sales enablement to drive revenue growth. Our han

How do you define success?

We are doing this to promote Jacksonville as an innovation center for the USA and world.

What differentiates you from the competition?

xZactly.ai stands out by taking on fractional C-suite roles, driving execution of go-to-market strategies, and owning results. We provide hands-on support, leverage a vast network of investors and partners, and deliver tailored, measurable solutions.

What is your pain point when it comes to solving innovation problems?

‘

What do you consider to be your greatest accomplishment?

My greatest accomplishment has been building and scaling platforms that empower others to succeed. Whether as CFO of a Fortune 50 financial services firm, President of AI and fintech ventures, or now as founder of Silicon-Beach.ai, I’ve had the opportunity to lead during pivotal moments of growth and transformation. Helping founders turn early-stage ideas into viable businesses, landing strategic partnerships, and guiding them through capital raises and go-to-market execution—those wins are meaningful because they multiply impact. I’m most proud of creating ecosystems where bold ideas get the backing and structure they need to actually work in the real world.

How has your business changed in the past 12 months?

We have been successful for our clients which has provided more opportunities for our firm to continue to grow.

Describe a Failure in your Career

To many to list

What about your company makes you the most proud

Our clients success is our success.

How do you motivate people to give their best?

Motivating people to give their best involves understanding their individual needs, creating an environment that fosters enthusiasm, and providing the right kind of support and incentives.

What lessons from sports have you applied to your personal life and career?

Dedication is one of the paramounts for business.

What strategies do you use to improve your performance?

Constant listening, learning and adopting

Can You Discuss a Time When You Had to Work with a Team to Achieve a Goal?

I alway have to work with teams to achieve my goals!

What is the most fascinating fact you know?

The tiny pocket in jeans was designed to store pocket watches

How did you acquire deep knowledge in your area of expertise?

Many years of practice and eating right

How has mentorship shaped your journey to becoming an expert?

I have had official mentors and people that I admired and held in his esteem that I learned from, you can learn from so many people. And Read, Read, Read

How do you use feedback to accelerate your growth?

I normally listen to those in the room and outside voices before I implement actions. It has become my process to take in feedback before ready shot aim.

With the rise of short-form video platforms, how do you decide the right format for specific audiences?

What’s The Biggest Challenge you are facing in your business or industry?

The biggest challenge in the industry today is bridging the gap between innovation and execution. There’s no shortage of groundbreaking ideas—especially with the rise of AI and digital transformation—but too many companies struggle to validate, scale, and operationalize those ideas in real-world environments. Whether it’s due to regulatory complexity, long sales cycles, data integration issues, or misalignment between tech teams and end-users, the result is stalled progress. At Silicon-Beach.ai, we focus on accelerating that path from concept to impact—connecting visionary founders with the strategies, partners, and infrastructure they need to actually deliver results.

How do you see your field evolving in the next 3-5 years

Over the next three years, I see the field evolving from hype to practical, measurable outcomes. We’re moving beyond proof-of-concept AI and digital solutions toward platforms that can integrate seamlessly with existing systems, deliver ROI, and scale across sectors—especially in healthcare, fintech, and enterprise automation. Regulation will catch up, and buyers will become more sophisticated, demanding real traction over storytelling. The winners will be startups that can combine cutting-edge technology with domain expertise, compliance readiness, and strong go-to-market execution. At Silicon-Beach.ai, we’re already seeing that shift and positioning founders to thrive in this next chapter of applied innovation.

Who in your industry do you see as a trend setter and why

One trendsetter I deeply respect is Satya Nadella at Microsoft. He’s a powerful example of how a leader can shift not just a company, but an entire industry mindset. Nadella took a legacy tech giant and infused it with a growth mindset, embraced open source, doubled down on cloud and AI, and made culture a core lever for innovation. What makes him a true trendsetter isn’t just foresight—it’s the ability to align vision with action, scale it across massive teams, and stay grounded in purpose while doing it. That kind of leadership creates lasting ripple effects across the tech landscape, and it’s the kind of model I try to bring into my work with founders at Silicon-Beach.ai.

