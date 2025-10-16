“The Horse’s Mouth with Tom McManus” is a unique talk show offering opinions and facts that come straight from the source. No gossip, no hearsay, no agendas; just topics straight from the Horse’s Mouth! His guests include top of the line, high profile figures in sports, news, entertainment, business and leaders in the community. He will tackle the hard subjects in society over a beer and laughs. Today our host, Tom McManus spoke with Luis Calderon.

Luis Calderon

Chief Operating Officer at GotSport

Website Address: gotsport.com



Short company description:

GotSoccer is a leading software platform serving professional and youth sports organizations across the world, including clubs, leagues, and tournament operators. Its latest platform, GotSport, is a modernized, cloud-based system that streamlines registration, scheduling, rostering, and communication.

Trusted by thousands of organizations, GotSport provides end-to-end tools for managing player data, team formation, league operations, event management, and compliance tracking—all in one unified platform.

How do you define success?

Success is having the ability to help others around you grow and chase their dreams while forming long-lasting relationships.

What lessons from sports have you applied to your personal life and career?

To never give up and fight until the very last minute or whistle.

What strategies do you use to improve your performance?

Leverage feedback, Continious learning, Use data to improve

Can You Discuss a Time When You Had to Work with a Team to Achieve a Goal?

For the 2024 Copa America, the GotSport team built unique software for CONMEBOL and provided 24/7 software support to ensure the best possible experience for all participating national teams involved and the fans.

View original post: The Horse’s Mouth with Luis Calderon of GotSport on Daily News Network.

This post was originally published on Daily News Network.