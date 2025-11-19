“The Horse’s Mouth” with Major Harding, Spencer Boulter, Stacey Schewey, Andrew McCaan

Welcome to “The Horse’s Mouth” with Tom McManus, live from Lynch’s Irish Pub for the Vines and Steins event presented by FoodiesCare. Foodies Care is a nonprofit that combats food insecurity and partners with local leaders to build a stronger and more resilient community. Vines and Steins featured open curated flights of local brews and boutique wines expertly paired with delicious bites, to raise funds for a great cause.

The Horse’s Mouth is a unique talk show where Tom’s guests gather around his bar to discuss the intersection of sports, business, and life. This episode of The Horse’s Mouth is proudly sponsored by Foodies Care.

On today’s show, Tom talks with Major Harding of Client Focused Media, Spencer Boulter of 6:8 Minstries, Stacey Schewey of Hands 4 Life, and Andrew McCaan of University Diner



The Daily News Network, Buzz Tv News, and DAILYBIZBRIEF highlight business professionals, nonprofits, veterans and community leaders on over 40 TV Segments including The Horse’s Mouth, Legacy of Leaders TV, Veterans Buzz TV, Finding Your Frequency, and Buzzworthy Businesses.

All Dry Services of SE Jacksonville is your trusted partner for fast, professional water damage restoration, mold remediation, and disaster recovery. Locally owned and operated, All Dry helps homeowners and businesses restore their properties quickly and safely—minimizing stress and maximizing peace of mind.

Backed by a nationwide network of restoration experts, All Dry combines advanced drying technology, EPA-approved cleaning solutions, and compassionate customer service to deliver results you can trust. From flood and storm damage to leaks, sewage, or mold, their certified technicians provide 24/7 emergency response and end-to-end service to make your home or business feel “All Dry” again.

While other restoration companies may rely on call centers or impersonal estimates, All Dry of SE Jacksonville offers direct, local support, transparent communication, and a satisfaction guarantee. Whether it’s water, mold, or odor removal, their mission is simple: restore what matters most—your comfort, safety, and peace of mind.

Ready to recover fast? Learn more or request emergency service at AllDryJax.com.

View original post: “The Horse’s Mouth” with Major Harding, Spencer Boulter, Stacey Schewey, Andrew McCaan on Daily News Network.

This post was originally published on Daily News Network.