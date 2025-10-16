The Horse’s Mouth with Mark Goldwich of Gold Star Adjusters

“The Horse’s Mouth with Tom McManus” is a unique talk show offering opinions and facts that come straight from the source. No gossip, no hearsay, no agendas; just topics straight from the Horse’s Mouth! His guests include top of the line, high profile figures in sports, news, entertainment, business and leaders in the community. He will tackle the hard subjects in society over a beer and laughs. Today our host, Tom McManus spoke with Mark Goldwich.

Mark Goldwich

Pres/CEO at Gold Star Adjusters

Website Address: http://goldstaradjusters.com



Short company description:

As public insurance adjusters we help property owners by representing them directly to their insurance company on all types of property insurance claims (residential, commercial, auto, and other property).

How do you define success?

For this organization it would be by the number of people we are able to help (policyholders and our own adjusters), as well as the positive testimonials we get, and by others in the industry recognizing the value in the service we provide.

How has your business changed in the past 12 months?

Well-planned growth and addition of seasoned adjusters.

Describe a Failure in your Career

Trying to grow too quickly and not vetting additions well enough.

What about your company makes you the most proud

Our reputation on both sides of the industry

How do you motivate people to give their best?

Industry high splits, support without micromanagement, transparency, fair dealing.

What inspires you to keep growing and learning as a leader?

Few people will follow someone that does not continue to grow and learn. I have to keep up to stay relevant. Seeing industry newcomers grow and learn is also very motivating.

What impact do you hope to leave on your organization or industry?

I want people to see you can be ethical and successful at the same time. I hope to be respected by professionals on both sides of the industry.

Who do you admire in the industry and why?

Chip Merlin, an attorney advocate. Just say his name to industry veterans, and they know who you are talking about. He is very well respected by peers and even counterparts.

What lessons from sports have you applied to your personal life and career?

Show up, practice, train, listen to coaches, work hard, prepare mentally and physically, don’t expect all wins, people are watching, control how you act and react, win or lose with character.

What strategies do you use to improve your performance?

Use of business coach and peer groups, monthly meetings, reading industry articles and attending industry conferences.

Can You Discuss a Time When You Had to Work with a Team to Achieve a Goal?

Throughout my career on both sides of the industry.

