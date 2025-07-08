The Horses Mouth with Patrick Morse, Major Harding, April Ethridge, and Amanda Holt

Welcome to “The Horse’s Mouth” with Chris Budihas. Sponsored by All Dry Services of SE Jacksonville, The Horse’s Mouth is a unique talk show where Chris’s guests sidle up to his bar to discuss the intersection of sports, business, and life. Today, Chris talks with Patrick Morse, Major Harding, April Ethridge, and Amanda Holt.

