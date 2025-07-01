The Horses Mouth with Paul Lajoie of BizBuyPro

On The Horse’s Mouth, Tom McManus chats with Paul Lajoie—CPA, former Notre Dame soccer player, and founder of BizBuyPro—about his new book The Exit Plan. Whether you’re leaving the locker room, the classroom, or corporate America, Paul offers a battle-tested blueprint for buying and running your first small business. With practical advice on tax strategies, legal setup, and building your success team, this is a must-read for anyone ready to turn uncertainty into opportunity. Pick up your copy July 3rd.

