The Horse’s Mouth with Rachel Mullins of stylosity LLC

“The Horse’s Mouth with Tom McManus” is a unique talk show offering opinions and facts that come straight from the source. No gossip, no hearsay, no agendas; just topics straight from the Horse’s Mouth! His guests include top of the line, high profile figures in sports, news, entertainment, business and leaders in the community. He will tackle the hard subjects in society over a beer and laughs. Today our host, Tom McManus spoke with Rachel Mullins.

Rachel Mullins

Owner at stylosity LLC

Website Address: www.instagram.com/rachelannmullins



Short company description:

Ultra Creative Marketing! For example I’m working on a 4 month Campaign with Starburst Goodies where my team and I take a branded jeep to different events around Jacksonville / STA and give away starburst..

What is the biggest marketing challenge that you will face in the upcoming year?

I actually don’t market my business. It’s an invite/referral only kind of situation.

How do you define success?

Being happy with what you’re doing with your life.

What differentiates you from the competition?

I don’t really have any competition in this market. My schtick is being weird and ultra creative. If it’s off the wall and out of the box that’s what we’re up to.

What lessons from sports have you applied to your personal life and career?

I’m not sporty but I’m extra outdoorsy. Fishing my whole life has given me unending patience when I needed it.

What strategies do you use to improve your performance?

Block scheduling and going on DND. No distractions to complete tasks works well for me.

Can You Discuss a Time When You Had to Work with a Team to Achieve a Goal?

Yes! I worked on the Superbowl in Nola and it was the 1st snowfall in 138 years. Which closed the Baton Rouge airport

