“The Horse’s Mouth with Tom McManus” is a unique talk show offering opinions and facts that come straight from the source. No gossip, no hearsay, no agendas; just topics straight from the Horse’s Mouth! His guests include top of the line, high profile figures in sports, news, entertainment, business and leaders in the community. He will tackle the hard subjects in society over a beer and laughs. Today our host, Tom McManus spoke with Tim Horvath.

Tim Horvath

Managing Partner at Bold City Commercial Real Estate

Website Address: BoldCityPM.com



Short company description:

Commercial Real Estate brokerage that can help our clients do anything they desire. Buy, Sell, Lease, Property manage…

How do you define success?

By the amount and level of people you are able to positively impact.

What lessons from sports have you applied to your personal life and career?

Teamwork

What strategies do you use to improve your performance?

Surround myself with better people then me.

Can You Discuss a Time When You Had to Work with a Team to Achieve a Goal?

I am on City council for NB and every meeting is a time I have to work with a team to achieve a goal. Also, I am an anesthesia provider which that role would obsolete without a team to help and coordinate.

View original post: The Horse’s Mouth with Tim Horvath of Bold City Commercial Real Estate on Daily News Network.

