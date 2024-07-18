The Jacksonville Buzz with Adam Barringer, Emily Dunbar, and Joe Bates of Sonapa Grille

Each week on “The Jacksonville Buzz” our host, Adrienne Houghton, sits down with some of the brightest and most entertaining guests you can find on the First Coast to discuss what’s buzzing in the Bold City. Today, Adrienne talks with Adam Barringer, Emily Dunbar, and Joe Bates of Sonapa Grille.

More than just a restaurant, SoNapa Grille is really about a lifestyle. Great wine & Chef inspired food is at the heart of what we do. It is our passion.

An early decision in planning SoNapa Grille was to focus on serving wine from arguably the two greatest regions in the world, Sonoma County and Napa Valley.

What Is Your Why?

Our mission statement- To delight our guests and create lasting memories by transporting them to the heart of California Wine Country, through a dining experience that combines wines from Sonoma County and Napa Valley complemented with a chef-inspired Northern California cuisine, served in a warm and inviting atmosphere.

How Did You Get Started In Your Field or Work?

Putting myself through college.

What’s the biggest change in Jacksonville that you’ve seen since you moved here?

The growth of Mayo Clinic.

What’s One Thing We Should Know That Makes Your Company Unique?

We specialize in wines from Sonoma County and Napa Valley.

What Are Your Biggest Goals in the Next 6 to 12 Months for Your Business?

Continue to refine operations during this tumultuous election year.

