Each week on The Jacksonville Buzz our host, Adrienne Houghton, sits down with some of the brightest and most entertaining guests you can find on the First Coast to discuss what’s buzzing in the Bold City. Adrienne talks with Alex Grindeland and Dave Bogan of First Coast Comedy.

Short company description:

At First Coast Comedy we do funny. Our comedians specialize in improv comedy, meaning our shows are based entirely on your suggestions. Our trained comedy professionals have no plan and willingly dive headfirst into almost any challenge the audience will throw at them, resulting in unforgettably hilarious moments. For those reasons, no two shows are ever the same.

Are you a member of any area organizations? If so, which ones?

Northeast Florida Christian Chamber

What was the biggest obstacle you had to overcome in your business?

A lot of red tape when opening our brick and mortar location.

What is the most enjoyable part of what you do?

Knowing we bring joy to crowds of all sorts. Also, watching peoples’ lives change when they learn improv.

What are your biggest goals in the next 12 Months for your business?

Increase our roadshow and team building clients.

Have a successful comedy festival in October.

View original post: The Jacksonville Buzz with Alex Grindeland and Dave Bogan of First Coast Comedy on Daily News Network.

This post was originally published on Daily News Network.