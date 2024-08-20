Each week on The Jacksonville Buzz our host, Chris Budihas, sits down with some of the brightest and most entertaining guests you can find on the First Coast to discuss what’s buzzing in the Bold City. Chris talks with Amy Fu of Alpha Envirotech Consulting Inc.

Short company description:

We are a minority-woman owned engineering firm specializing in environmental services.

What Is Your Why?:

I’ve been an environmental engineer practicing with a Professional Engineer License since 2005, almost 20 years. I started to run AEC full time in 2018, when I was 49 years old. I figured it’s time.

How Did You Get Started In Your Field or Work?:

By chance. I got hired by the COJ as an environmental specialist in 2001. My major was Chemical Engineering

What’s One Thing We Should Know That Makes Your Company Unique?:

We cover everything environmental. If you have an environmental need, we have the service or we will create one for you.

What Are Your Biggest Goals in the Next 6 to 12 Months for Your Business?:

Going into the federal market

View original post: The Jacksonville Buzz with Amy Fu of Alpha Envirotech Consulting Inc on Daily News Network.

