The Jacksonville Buzz with Dana Johnson of Province Realty Group

Each week on The Jacksonville Buzz our host, Tom Reber, sits down with some of the brightest and most entertaining guests you can find on the First Coast to discuss what’s buzzing in the Bold City. Tom talks with Dana Johnson of Province Realty Group.

Province Realty Group is a Boutique Real Estate firm in Jacksonville, FL. We provide a superior level of service to upscale clientele, all while upholding our dedication to enriching our community. We have uniquely positioned ourselves as a sophisticated, client-centric, and results-oriented firm dedicated to elevating the wealth of our clients through strategic management of prestigious real estate holdings.

What Is Your Why?

My purpose is clear and touches every part of my life: I am dedicated to helping people learn, thrive, and grow.

How Did You Get Started In Your Field or Work?

A challenging four-year journey to purchase my first home at 23 inspired me to pursue a career in real estate.

What’s the biggest change in Jacksonville that you’ve seen since you moved here?

As a Jacksonville native, I have observed significant growth in urban development and revitalization, infrastructure, and economic expansion, driven by the establishment of major corporations in our city. However, as a real estate professional, the most notable change impacting every sector of our community has been the increase in population and the resulting boom in the housing market.

What’s One Thing We Should Know That Makes Your Company Unique?

One thing that truly sets our company apart is our unwavering commitment to social responsibility. Since our inception, we have consistently dedicated up to 45% of our net income each year to support various charities, organizations, and individuals in need.

What Are Your Biggest Goals in the Next 6 to 12 Months for Your Business?

Our primary goal for the next 6-12 months is to significantly expand our market share in the local and state real estate markets. Additionally, we aim to help create and partner in more opportunities to help close the wealth gap within the African American community through real estate initiatives.

