Each week on The Jacksonville Buzz our host, Chris Budihas, sits down with some of the brightest and most entertaining guests you can find on the First Coast to discuss what’s buzzing in the Bold City. Chris talk with David Walton of Attorney Shield, Inc.

At Attorney Shield, we redefine your interaction with law enforcement through our cutting-edge mobile app and technology-enabled legal service. Designed for immediacy and effectiveness, our platform provides on-demand access to licensed attorneys anytime and anywhere, ensuring that your rights are protected during critical moments.

What Is Your Why?

No one should have to engage with police without an attorney. Our research shows strong evidence that having an attorney present improves outcomes. According to a Department of Justice Bureau of Justice Statistics 2020 report, approximately 25.4 million people encounter law enforcement-initiated contact per year (excluding auto accidents), and another 7.8 million related to traffic accidents for a total of 35.5 million in total. Additionally, the report cited that 12.8 million people report the use of excessive force by police each year. Until now, no solution existed that provided immediate legal support for police-initiated contact.

How Did You Get Started In Your Field or Work?

I’ve been luck to have a strong technology, product, sales & marketing background.

What’s One Thing We Should Know That Makes Your Company Unique?

Attorney Shield will connect you with an attorney, 24/7, faster than anyone else.

What Are Your Biggest Goals in the Next 6 to 12 Months for Your Business?

We are preparing for a Reg-CF fundraising round within the next 60 days. The additional funds will allow us the capital to expand the organization, continue investments in the tech, and expand our marketing budget. The next year involves a laser focus on member adoption.

View original post: The Jacksonville Buzz with David Walton of Attorney Shield, Inc on Daily News Network.

This post was originally published on Daily News Network.