The Jacksonville Buzz with Dr. Scott Marberry of Shield Health Solutions

Each week on The Jacksonville Buzz our host, Adrienne Houghton , sits down with some of the brightest and most entertaining guests you can find on the First Coast to discuss what’s buzzing in the Bold City. Today, Adrienne talks with Dr. Scott Marberry of Shield Health Solutions.

Short company description:

Shield Health Solutions is a comprehensive medical weight loss program located in Ponte Vedra, Florida, providing unmatched care for healthy weight management. Our clinic is staffed by a triple-board certified physician along with a certified personal trainer, registered dietitian, and licensed mental health counselor. Our mission is to successfully assist our clients with safe, sustainable, long-term weight loss. Our team uses evidence-based solutions to address medical, physical, nutritional, mental, and behavioral aspects of weight management. Our clients are more than satisfied with their results and health improvements.

What’s your favorite way to get involved in the community?:

We’re doing a series of free special health events with some other medical clinics in the Jacksonville area to provide information on how losing weight and decreasing pain can help people be more mobile.

How did you get started in your field or work?: I have always been interested in helping people around me get healthier. I’ve been a private practice physician in this area since 2018 and have developed a passion for helping people lose weight. I understand the complexities associated with weight management and I became more and more aware of the lack of comprehensive care for weight loss. It just didn’t exist. We needed a place that addressed everything that makes it difficult to lose weight, and we couldn’t find it – so we made one. We’ve had excellent feedback so far and are excited to help people lose weight and keep it off.

What makes your company unique?:

We have a team of experts who come together to create a plan for you to help you be successful with weight loss – for the long term. We have a comprehensive team approach of 4 licensed professionals. By addressing medical, physical, dietary, and mental health needs, we provide each client with a specific plan for their long-term weight loss success.

What are your biggest goals in the next 12 Months for your business?:

We want to make health, wellness, and longevity accessible to people who may have otherwise given up on it.

View original post: The Jacksonville Buzz with Dr. Scott Marberry of Shield Health Solutions on Daily News Network.

This post was originally published on Daily News Network.