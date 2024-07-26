The Jacksonville Buzz with Dr. Tiffany Bannworth of Bannworth Academy of Archaeological Adventures and Classical Education

Each week on The Jacksonville Buzz our host, Chris Budihas, sits down with some of the brightest and most entertaining guests you can find on the First Coast to discuss what’s buzzing in the Bold City. Chris talk with Dr. Tiffany Bannworth of Bannworth Academy of Archaeological Adventures and Classical Education.

Bannworth Academy is a wildly different educational option that not only multi-tier teaches but also uses Global Teaching Techniques (the best attributes of styles from around the world) but also a style which I created and designed call the Chrono Instruction Method or “Chrono Teaching” which uses the best teaching styles through time with a special focus on the Ancient World.

What’s one thing we should know that makes you or your organization unique?

Bannworth Academy is unique because children of all ages and developmental levels attend seamlessly together. I like to describe it as a school that you would imagine Indiana Jones attending as a child. We have students that are literal geniuses to students with disabilities working side-by-side. We have found that there are benefits for both sides of that coin.

Name 2 people that you believe to be trustees in our community and how has their impact helped Jacksonville become who we are today:

Ed Ball – was a gold prospector turned business tycoon that funded children’s medical foundations

Abraham Bellamy – Jacksonville’s first lawyer

