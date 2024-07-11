The Jacksonville Buzz with Flint Anderson of Old Man Energy

Each week on The Jacksonville Buzz our hosts, Cole Faust and Chris Budihas, sit down with some of the brightest and most entertaining guests you can find on the First Coast to discuss what’s buzzing in the Bold City. Cole and Chris talk with Flint Anderson of Old Man Energy.

Short company description:

Old Man Energy offers a dynamic blend of podcasting, networking, teaching, and coaching designed to empower individuals in their prime. Through engaging podcast episodes, personalized coaching, effective teaching methods, and expansive networking opportunities, we help people redefine their roles as leaders, parents, and visionaries. Join us to explore inspiring stories, learn actionable skills, and connect with a community committed to growth and excellence at every stage of life.

What Is Your Why?

I do this because I am not ready to let all my knowledge and experience as an entrepreneur and father of 7 go to waste. I wanted to share how I built my businesses over the years and help people improve their lives for themselves and their families.

How Did You Get Started In Your Field or Work?

I have been a full time entrepreneur for over 20 years.

What’s One Thing We Should Know That Makes Your Company Unique?

One unique aspect of Old Man Energy is its focus on empowering individuals at all stages in life. This specialized approach addresses the specific challenges and opportunities faced by those who are redefining their roles and seeking growth both later in life and just starting out, providing not just tools for personal and professional development but also a community that supports and understands their unique journey.

What Are Your Biggest Goals in the Next 6 to 12 Months for Your Business?

Goals for the next 6 to 12 months are to grow the business to the point where I have mentors and leaders teaching and helping to train others to do the same. I am going to help at least 20 people develop a life they couldn’t imagine living before plugging into my system.

