Each week on “The Jacksonville Buzz” our hosts, Adrienne Houghton and Tom Reber, sits down with some of the brightest and most entertaining guests you can find on the First Coast to discuss what’s buzzing in the Bold City. Today, Adrienne and Tom talk with Frederic Saraiva of Blue Pearl Fox.

Blue Pearl Fox specializes in results-driven digital marketing services, AI Technology, ADA & Security Audit/compliance, technological International speaker/ instructor and more.

Blue Pearl Fox ensures clients only pay for successful results, making it a cost-effective choice for businesses aiming to enhance their online presence.

What Is Your Why?

Being a Rotarian and have a servant heart, I thought about how can I use my knowledge to help people. Being part of this international group and umbrella company, makes it not only affordable but also a very high quality services to help local business to thrive.

How Did You Get Started In Your Field or Work?

I started as a sales director that have to take the marketing directors place until he was replaced and developed a taste for marketing 18 years ago.

What’s the biggest change in Jacksonville that you’ve seen since you moved here?

Jacksonville is more and more technological, big brands like Crowley and others are pushing the city to a new era of modernization. More green space even with the house developments growing every day.

What’s One Thing We Should Know That Makes Your Company Unique?

One thing that makes our company unique is that half of our services operate on a pay-per-result model. This means you only pay when you see tangible results, ensuring a cost-effective and performance-driven approach.

This model aligns our success with yours, providing accountability and a clear return on investment.

What Are Your Biggest Goals in the Next 6 to 12 Months for Your Business?

Open a secondary location

View original post: The Jacksonville Buzz with Frederic Saraiva of Blue Pearl Fox on Daily News Network.

This post was originally published on Daily News Network.