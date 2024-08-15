The Jacksonville Buzz with Joe Muskus of Rising Tide Sales Consulting LLC

Each week on The Jacksonville Buzz our host, Tom Reber, sits down with some of the brightest and most entertaining guests you can find on the First Coast to discuss what’s buzzing in the Bold City. Tom talks with Joe Muskus of Rising Tide Sales Consulting LLC.

I help small to mid sized businesses fix their sales through the proven Sales Xceleration Sales Operating System. This gives them a foundation like they have never had before which will be with them for the life of their company.

What Is Your Why?

Being the son of two entrepreneurs I saw the struggles of the business owner first hand and decided to go into the corporate world for much of my career. Now with the experience, knowledge, and training I can use that to help those business owners with the tools that I’ve learned to make them successful and love their business again.

How Did You Get Started In Your Field or Work?

I discovered that it existed or was being created because of a need.

What’s the biggest change in Jacksonville that you’ve seen since you moved here?

Where should I start? Obviously the downtown investment and changes that were talked about for so long are starting to come true which is great for Jacksonville from the Stadium to the Riverfront. There is also the huge changes to AIA from TPC to the Ocean Front down to the Guana to Nocatee. I’d have to say the biggest change that sticks out in my mind however over my 13 years here is Jax Beach and Neptune Beach. It used to be a little surfer town feel and now it’s all big box retail and while still has a beachy vibe it’s just world’s away from where it was. Change is always going to happen.

What’s One Thing We Should Know That Makes Your Company Unique?

Unlike other consulting companies that come in assess and then tell you what’s wrong and maybe they tell you how to fix it; I do all of that but then I also roll up my sleeves and do the work to fix it for you and leave you with groundwork and a working system to correct sales now and going forward.

What Are Your Biggest Goals in the Next 6 to 12 Months for Your Business?

To help at least 4 businesses get their sales process/system fixed and in place before the end of the year so they have things lined up to have their best sales year ever in 2025 after finishing stronger this year than they ever expected.

