The Jacksonville Buzz with Julby Boutin of Prospera

Each week on “The Jacksonville Buzz” our hosts, Adrienne Houghton and Tom Reber, sits down with some of the brightest and most entertaining guests you can find on the First Coast to discuss what’s buzzing in the Bold City. Today, Adrienne and Tom talk with Julby Boutin of Prospera.

Prospera is an economic development, nonprofit organization specialized in providing bilingual assistance to Hispanic entrepreneurs trying to establish or expand their business. We offer a variety of services especially designed for Hispanic small business owners, to empower them through training, consulting, advancement services, and access to capital.

What Is Your Why?

Our mission is to help start, sustain, and grow Hispanic-owned businesses to achieve community prosperity.

How Did You Get Started In Your Field or Work?

What’s the biggest change in Jacksonville that you’ve seen since you moved here?

A Growing Hispanic Community. The need to assist with powerful tools that will potentially help them be successful with their business.

What’s One Thing We Should Know That Makes Your Company Unique?

Our commitment to help with providing the best guidance and resources to our clients so they can create, maintain and expand their businesses.

What Are Your Biggest Goals in the Next 6 to 12 Months for Your Business?

Recently established in Jacksonville, we want to reach out to as many people as possible.

