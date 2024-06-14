The Jacksonville Buzz with Justin Garrett of Watson Realty Group

Each week on The Jacksonville Buzz our hosts, Adrienne Houghton and Tom Reber, sits down with some of the brightest and most entertaining guests you can find on the First Coast to discuss what’s buzzing in the Bold City. Today, Adrienne and Tom talk with Justin Garrett of Watson Realty Group.

Short company description:

About Watson Property Management

Since our first office opened its doors in 1970, Watson Property Management has grown into one of the most recognizable property management companies in the region.

We’ve been able to experience tremendous growth because of our welcoming culture, commitment to our customers, and devotion to always providing a legendary quality of service. We approach every task professionally, legally, and ethically. Because of this, we believe we are the best property management solution for one-time landlords and experienced investors in our footprint.

What Is Your Why?:

My current “why” is to provide the team with the resources, tools, and support they need to in-turn provide the quality of service necessary to our clients to promote growth. I believe professional development and personal development can go hand-in-hand.

How Did You Get Started In Your Field or Work?:

From the very bottom with a newly acquired RE License

What’s the biggest change in Jacksonville that you’ve seen since you moved here?:

Growth! The Bold New City continues to grow and expand at an incredible pace. It’s obvious this is a “hot spot” in Florida for people to live and thrive.

What’s One Thing We Should Know That Makes Your Company Unique?:

We don’t just “talk the talk” we live and breath it every single day. In Property Management, everyone has the same pitch, and most of the time it’s a gamble on who actually follows through. I’ve built processes and procedures into our company that ensure the quality of our product matches the promise of our agreement with our clients and customers.

What Are Your Biggest Goals in the Next 6 to 12 Months for Your Business?:

Exposure and growth. We’ve spent a few years (post COVID) re-imagining our internal processes to maximize our abilities and talent. Now that’s in place, I’m looking to scale the volume to new all-time highs.

