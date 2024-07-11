The Jacksonville Buzz with Kali Lee and Zoe Gombar of Taste of STA

Each week on The Jacksonville Buzz our host, Adrienne Houghton, sits down with some of the brightest and most entertaining guests you can find on the First Coast to discuss what’s buzzing in the Bold City. Adrienne talks with Kali Lee and Zoe Gombar of Taste of STA.

Short company description:

We are a company based in St. Augustine that does marketing for local restaurants. We do content shoots, content creation, social media management, and more!

Are you a member of any area organizations? If so, which ones?

No

What was the biggest obstacle you had to overcome in your business?

Imposter syndrome!

What is the most enjoyable part of what you do?

I absolutely love bringing value and high-quality content to local restaurants. The ability to market fine dining digitally – capture the true essence and beauty of a place and their food – brings me so much joy!

What are your biggest goals in the next 12 Months for your business?

Start expanding beyond the Saint Augustine region and grow our team to become a leading agency in the space.

