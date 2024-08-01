The Jacksonville Buzz with Kareece St. George of K.S.S. Notary Services, LLC

Each week on The Jacksonville Buzz our host, Tom Reber, sits down with some of the brightest and most entertaining guests you can find on the First Coast to discuss what’s buzzing in the Bold City. Tom talks with Kareece St. George of K.S.S. Notary Services, LLC.

K.S.S Notary Services, LLC is a Certified Notary Public and Loan Signing Agent company with a proven track record of providing trusted and reliable notary services.

What Is Your Why?

We aim to provide our clients with convenient and secure notary services, loan signing services, resume writing, cover letter writing, biographies, and key-note speeches.

We provide both mobile and online notary services to meet the needs of our clients.

Providing notary services in Duval, Clay and other surrounding counties.

How Did You Get Started In Your Field or Work?

I took the Notary Exam and started ordering the products needed from National Notary Association

What’s the biggest change in Jacksonville that you’ve seen since you moved here?

Mostly the increase in businesses. I see so many people starting businesses. I believe COVID made many people look at entrepreneurship differently and felt like it was needed.

What’s One Thing We Should Know That Makes Your Company Unique?

We offer the best service and products to our customers and plus we provide mobile services. We come to you!

What Are Your Biggest Goals in the Next 6 to 12 Months for Your Business?

To increase our clients and advertise more. The goal is to become well known and be a successful business.

