The Jacksonville Buzz with Mike Rosen of Mike Rosen Architects

Each week on “The Jacksonville Buzz” our hosts, Adrienne Houghton and Tom Reber, sits down with some of the brightest and most entertaining guests you can find on the First Coast to discuss what’s buzzing in the Bold City. Today, Adrienne and Tom talk with Mike Rosen of Mike Rosen Architects.

National Architectural and sustainable planning firm focused on highest and best use studies, master planning, and residential design.

What Is Your Why?

To have a positive impact on people’s lives through innovation and thoughtful design.

How Did You Get Started In Your Field or Work?

Designing custom and model homes.

What’s the biggest change in Jacksonville that you’ve seen since you moved here?

I moved here on April 4th 2024, so the only change is the temperature got much hotter.

What’s One Thing We Should Know That Makes Your Company Unique?

Millions of people live in Mike Rosen designed homes.

Designed Ty Pennington’s personal home in Palm Coast

66th LEED AP ND in the world

Virtual Reality and Metaverse pioneer

What Are Your Biggest Goals in the Next 6 to 12 Months for Your Business?

Working on several interesting projects around the country and two non-profits, one focused on seniors and the other construction trades training for young adults.

