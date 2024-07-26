The Jacksonville Buzz with Paesol Veerakitti of VEERA Medical

Each week on The Jacksonville Buzz our hosts, Chris Budihas and Cole Faust, sit down with some of the brightest and most entertaining guests you can find on the First Coast to discuss what’s buzzing in the Bold City. Chris and Cole talk with Paesol Veerakitti of VEERA Medical.

VEERA Medical employs AI and XR to expedite patient recovery with personalized, gamified virtual exercises.

What Is Your Why?

We believe that passionate healthcare professionals, dedicating their lives to aiding those who can offer nothing in return, are the unsung heroes who embody the essence of humanity and reignite hope in the darkest times. Our mission is to empower these extraordinary individuals with cutting-edge innovations, enabling them to perform their best work and restore lives with unparalleled passion and hope.

How did you get started with IT?

A dear friend had a stroke, and I saw the opportunity to employ VR and AI to enhance patient recovery journey

What’s One Thing We Should Know That Makes Your Company Unique?

We are a tech company serving the healthcare sector using Multidimensional Applications, which integrate advanced AI, Cloud Computing, Cross-Platform Software, IoT, XR, and Robotics. This unique approach allows us to provide healthcare professionals with the most advanced tools available, enabling exceptional patient care and outstanding outcomes.

What’s been your biggest hurdle in marketing?

Our biggest hurdle in marketing has been effectively communicating the complexity and advantages of our Multidimensional Applications. Explaining how our integration of advanced AI, Cloud Computing, Cross-Platform Software, IoT, XR, and Robotics uniquely benefits healthcare professionals can be challenging. We strive to convey the transformative potential of our solutions in a way that resonates with our audience and clearly demonstrates the impact on patient care and outcomes.

