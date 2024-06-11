Each week on The Jacksonville Buzz our host, Adrienne Houghton, sits down with some of the brightest and most entertaining guests you can find on the First Coast to discuss what’s buzzing in the Bold City. Today, Adrienne talks with Philip Simonetta of Pier 21 Realty, LLC.

Short company description:

REAL ESTATE BROKERAGE AND SCHOOL

FL, NC, TN

FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED. FATHER AND SON

What Is Your Why?:

ENTER EACH DAY BETTER THEN I WAS THE DAY BEFORE.

How Did You Get Started In Your Field or Work?:

LIFE PATH

What’s the biggest change in Jacksonville that you’ve seen since you moved here?:

EXPANSION AND GROWTH

What’s One Thing We Should Know That Makes Your Company Unique?:

PLEASE SEE THE ARTICLE ON MY WEBSITE

WWW.PIER21REALTY.SCHOOL

What Are Your Biggest Goals in the Next 6 to 12 Months for Your Business?:

EXPAND INTO MORE STATES AND NAVIGATE THE INDUSTRY ROAD BLOCKS ON THE HORIZON

View original post: The Jacksonville Buzz with Philip Simonetta of Pier 21 Realty, LLC on Daily News Network.

This post was originally published on Daily News Network.