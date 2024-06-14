Each week on The Jacksonville Buzz our hosts, Adrienne Houghton and Wally Conway, sits down with some of the brightest and most entertaining guests you can find on the First Coast to discuss what’s buzzing in the Bold City. Today, Adrienne and Wally talk with Russell Welch of Pest Nation.

Short company description:

PestNation is the leading pest control company in the Atlanta area, and has over 30 years of experience in protecting homeowners. Our priority is to keep your family and home safe from termites, pests, and rodents. We use the latest in control measures and techniques to ensure you are in the Pest Free Nation! We are now offering the same excellent Services to the Great Jacksonville Region

What Is Your Why?:

I love the industry and solving clients pest issues

How Did You Get Started In Your Field or Work?:

A friend gave me a job as a sales person for his pest company in 2002

What’s the biggest change in Jacksonville that you’ve seen since you moved here?: A whole lot more competition

What’s One Thing We Should Know That Makes Your Company Unique?:

We actually put our customers first

What Are Your Biggest Goals in the Next 6 to 12 Months for Your Business?:

Get a jump of the competition

View original post: The Jacksonville Buzz with Russell Welch of Pest Nation on Daily News Network.

This post was originally published on Daily News Network.