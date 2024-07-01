The Jacksonville Buzz with Sarah Phillips of Jax Decon

Each week on The Jacksonville Buzz our host, Chris Budihas, sits down with some of the brightest and most entertaining guests you can find on the First Coast to discuss what’s buzzing in the Bold City. Chris talks with Sarah Phillips of Jax Decon.

Short company description:

If you are in need of crime scene cleanup or hoarding cleanup services in Jacksonville, FL, you can trust Jax Decon to provide the highest level of service. We are here to restore your peace of mind, your property, and your community.

How do you define success?:

Success means effectively managing finances, resources, and operations to ensure efficiency and profitability, while also prioritizing customer satisfaction and employee well-being. Ultimately, success for my small business is about making a positive impact in my community, creating value for all stakeholders, and realizing my vision for the future.

How has your business changed in the past 12 months?:

We are constantly growing and learning and we embrace technology and all it has to offer.

What’s one thing we should know that makes your company unique?:

With our military background, we bring a wealth of discipline and attention to detail to every project. We understand the importance of precision and teamwork in complex situations.

What’s the biggest obstacle you have had to overcome in your business?:

Unreliability

