Each week on The Jacksonville Buzz our hosts, Chris Budihas and Steve Strum, sits down with some of the brightest and most entertaining guests you can find on the First Coast to discuss what’s buzzing in the Bold City. Chris and Steve talk with Sonya Marchisillo of Pinnacle Communications Group.

Short company description:

We are the trusted partner in physical security and communications. We handle all aspects of securing and protecting your facility and your people.

What Is Your Why?:

To show my girls women can be founders too!

How Did You Get Started In Your Field or Work?:

Due to Covid

What Are Your Biggest Goals in the Next 6 to 12 Months for Your Business?:

Acquisition to grow!

View original post: The Jacksonville Buzz with Sonya Marchisillo of Pinnacle Communications Group on Daily News Network.

This post was originally published on Daily News Network.