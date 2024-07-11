Each week on The Jacksonville Buzz our hosts, Cole Faust and Chris Budihas, sit down with some of the brightest and most entertaining guests you can find on the First Coast to discuss what’s buzzing in the Bold City. Cole and Chris talk with Stephen Hudson of AI Ready Veteran, Inc.

Short company description:

AI Ready Veteran empowers veterans and their families to succeed in every aspect of civilian life by providing comprehensive AI training and resources. Our mission is to equip them with essential AI skills and knowledge, fostering successful transitions, entrepreneurship, and enhanced career opportunities across all sectors. We aim to help veterans and their families harness the power of artificial intelligence for professional growth and daily life mastery.

What Is Your Why?

To discuss during the interview.

How Did You Get Started In Your Field or Work?

To discuss during the interview.

What’s One Thing We Should Know That Makes Your Company Unique?

AI Ready Veteran stands out because we are pioneers in specifically tailoring generative AI training and resources to meet the unique needs of veterans in transition. Our comprehensive approach equips veterans and their families with essential AI skills and knowledge, empowering them to thrive in civilian life, whether through successful career transitions, entrepreneurship, or everyday applications of AI. We are dedicated to ensuring that veterans can harness the full potential of AI for professional growth and daily life mastery, making us uniquely positioned to support their success in every aspect of civilian life.

What Are Your Biggest Goals in the Next 6 to 12 Months for Your Business?

To discuss during the interview.

View original post: The Jacksonville Buzz with Stephen Hudson of AI Ready Veteran, Inc on Daily News Network.

This post was originally published on Daily News Network.