The Jacksonville Buzz with Wadelene Charles of Strategic Tax Accountants

Each week on The Jacksonville Buzz our host, Chris Budihas, sits down with some of the brightest and most entertaining guests you can find on the First Coast to discuss what’s buzzing in the Bold City. Chris talk with Wadelene Charles of Strategic Tax Accountants.

Strategic Tax Accountants is a premier accounting firm dedicated to providing comprehensive tax and financial solutions. With a focus on personalized service and strategic planning, we help individuals and businesses navigate the complexities of tax regulations to maximize their financial potential. Our experienced team of professionals offers expert guidance in tax preparation, tax planning, tax resolution, bookkeeping, financial planning, and more, ensuring our clients achieve their financial goals with confidence and clarity. At Strategic Tax Accountants, we are committed to excellence, integrity, and empowering our clients with the knowledge and tools they need for financial success.

What Is Your Why?

We believe in the power of financial knowledge to transform lives. Our mission goes beyond numbers and tax returns; it’s about empowering our clients to achieve their dreams and secure a prosperous future for themselves and their families. We are driven by a deep commitment to our community, striving to provide the guidance and support needed to overcome financial challenges and build lasting wealth. By helping individuals and businesses make informed financial decisions, we aim to create a ripple effect of positive change, fostering economic stability and growth. Our passion lies in making a meaningful impact on the lives of those we serve, ensuring they have the tools and confidence to succeed in an ever-changing financial landscape.

How Did You Get Started In Your Field or Work?

At the age of 15 I begain working for a small accounting firm in my home town.

What’s One Thing We Should Know That Makes Your Company Unique?

One thing people should know that makes Strategic Tax Accountants unique is our unwavering commitment to personalized service and community empowerment. Unlike many firms that offer generic solutions, we take the time to understand each client’s unique financial situation and goals, tailoring our strategies to meet their specific needs.

What Are Your Biggest Goals in the Next 6 to 12 Months for Your Business?

In the next 6 to 12 months, Strategic Tax Accountants three major goals are:

Helping an additional 200 Families & Business Owners. We aim to provide financial solutions to more business owners and families, helping them navigate their financial challenges and scale. Creating additional jobs by growing the company. As part of our growth strategy, we plan to expand our team and create new job opportunities within the company. This growth will not only enhance our capacity to serve more clients but also contribute to the local economy by providing meaningful employment and professional development opportunities. Raising $5,000 for Family Foundations during our annual Wealth Brunch this December. Our annual Wealth Brunch is a cherished event where we gather to provide financial literacy and community support. This year, we aim to raise $5,000 for Family Foundations, an organization dedicated to supporting families in need. The funds raised will go towards programs that promote financial education and stability, aligning with our mission to uplift and empower our community.

