Each week on “5 Minute Salute” our host Capt. Daniel Bean talks to veterans making a difference in their communities. Today, Dan sits down with Jake Ammon from Addison Commercial Real Estate, Inc. Since 1996, ACREI has been ranked in the Top 10 in both leasing and sales volume in the greater Jacksonville area out of all commercial real estate firms. To learn more, visit https://www.acrei.com.