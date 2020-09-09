Each week on “5 Minute Salute” our host Capt. Daniel Bean talks to veterans making a difference in their communities. On this episode he is honored to speak with JC Van Lierop from Curran Antonelli, LP.
To learn more check out http://www.curranantonelli.com.
“5 Minute Salute” with JC Van Lierop from Curran Antonelli, LP
Each week on “5 Minute Salute” our host Capt. Daniel Bean talks to veterans making a difference in their communities. On this episode he is honored to speak with JC Van Lierop from Curran Antonelli, LP.