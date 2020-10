Each week on “5 Minute Salute” our host Capt. Daniel Bean talks to veterans making a difference in their communities. Today, Dan sits down with Jerry Majetich from Drexel Hamilton. Drexel Hamilton is an investment bank 100% owned and operated by serviced disabled veterans who served & sacrificed in our nation’s wars from Vietnam to present-day conflicts. To learn more, visit https://drexelhamilton.com.