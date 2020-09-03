Each week on “5 Minute Salute,” our host Nick Howland from The Fire Watch talks to people making a difference in North Florida. Today he sits down with Katie Eicher from the Department of Veteran Affairs.
Katherine Eicher is the VA’s Suicide Prevention Program Supervisor for Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia.
To learn more check out http://www.va.gov.
“5 Minute Salute” with Katie Eicher from the Department of Veteran Affairs
