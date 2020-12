Each week on “5 Minute Salute” our host Nick Howland talks to veterans who are serving their communities. Today, Nick has the honor to speak with Sarah Maples from After the DD-214.

Sarah left the United States Air Force in 2007 after a 7 year career. Now, she leads veterans on a journey to the civilian transition.

To learn more check out afterthedd214.com/sarahmaplesllc.com.