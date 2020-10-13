On “Buzz On Veterans,” our host Alex Alexander talks to veterans making a difference in their community. Today Alex talks to Berthony Napoleon from Five and Two Solutions Group. Five and Two Solutions Group Inc. is a Non-Profit Organization under section 501(c) (3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Their vision is to “Build the Youth to Build the Nation”. To learn more, visit https://www.fiveandtwosolutions.com.
