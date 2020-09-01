“Buzz On Veterans” with Bill Dvorak from Your Style Window Treatments & Decor

On “Buzz On Veterans,” our host Alex Alexander talks to veterans making a difference in their community. Today Alex talks to Bill Dvorak from Your Style Window Treatments & Decor.

Your Style Window Treatments & Decor transforms living spaces through the use of fabric, colors, window treatments, and decor to create an uplifting environment in which to relax.

To learn more check out http://www.yourstylewindowtreatments.com.