“Buzz On Veterans” with Dana Hughes from Hughes Healthy Vending LLC

On “Buzz On Veterans,” our host Alex Alexander talks to veterans making a difference in their community. Today Alex talks to Dana Hughes from Hughes Healthy Vending LLC.
Hughes Healthy Vending LLC Provides FREE vending services and machines stocked with tasty, affordable snacks and beverages.
To learn more check out https://hugheshealthyvending.com/.
