“Buzz On Veterans” with Philip Chafin from Variant Innovations

On “Buzz On Veterans,” our host Alex Alexander talks to veterans making a difference in their community. Today Alex talks to Philip Chafin from Variant Innovations.
Variant Innovations is an innovation and product development company focused on identifying and developing products and converging technologies to meet the needs of unserved and underserved markets.
To learn more check out http://www.variantinnovations.com.
